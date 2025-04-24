More Sports:

April 24, 2025

2025 NFL Draft: First round live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

What will the Eagles do at 32?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The NFL Draft is finally here.

After months of speculating about what the Philadelphia Eagles will do in the 2025 NFL Draft, the first round is finally here. Will the Eagles trade up? Trade back? Stay put? And will they take an edge rusher, an interior defensive lineman, an offensive lineman, or some other player at an unforeseen position with their first-round pick?

The Eagles are the reigning world champions, of course, which means they're scheduled to pick last in the first round. Put on a pot of coffee. Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2025 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catch-up on draft season:

The Eagles' 2025 draft picks

A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs

Eagles draft board

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first-round pick

Feel free to discuss in the comment section below.

