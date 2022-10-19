3 players who make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline, 3.0

If you hadn't noticed after the first six games of the 2022 regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles are good. Expect Howie Roseman to try to make them even better at the trade deadline.

We suggested three other players a few weeks ago, and also rounded up all of Howie Roseman's trade deadline deals since he reassumed his general manager position in 2016, if you're interested in that. We came up with three more players last week. As long as y'all are clicking, I'm going to milk this trade deadline for all it's worth.



Marquez Callaway (24), WR/KR/PR, Saints (6'2, 204)

Callaway was mentioned in a recent trade deadline rumor piece for ESPN as potentially being on the move, since he is stuck behind Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry on their wide receiver depth chart. He would find a similar logjam in Philadelphia behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, while also competing for playing time with guys like Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal. However, in Philly, he could help immediately as the primary return specialist.

In New Orleans, Callaway is behind All-Pro return specialist Deonte Harty on the special teams depth chart. With Harty on IR, Callaway is now the Saints' No. 1 punt returner, and Taysom Hill is the top kick returner, but that will be short lived, as Harty will reassume those roles whenever he returns. In Philly, Callaway would be an upgrade on Britain Covey as the top punt returner, and possibly also as the top kick returner. Callaway has 14 career punt returns for 149 yards (10.6 per return), and 4 kick returns for 94 yards (23.5 per return), and most importantly, he has 0 career fumbles. He had 3 punt return TDs in college.

Callaway would also give the Eagles good wide receiver depth. In 2021, he had 46 catches for 698 yards (15.2 YPC) and 6 TDs. A look (you'll have to click "Watch on YouTube"):

In 2021, as the ESPN piece notes, Callaway has been an afterthought. He has 9 catches for 98 yards and 1 TD. He has a super cheap contract number of $895,000 in 2022, and will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

One of the Eagles' Day 3 picks in 2024 would make sense. (They don't have any fifth- or sixth-round picks in 2023.)

Jerry Hughes (34), DE, Texans (6'2, 254)

Hughes is 34 years old, so he would purely be a 1.5-season rental (or shorter), but he brings playoff production to the table. In six playoff games with Buffalo from 2019-2021, Hughes had 7 sacks. So far in 2022, he has 4 sacks playing on an awful Texans team. He also had an INT Week 1.

Hughes' base salary in 2022 is only $2 million. That's good. He'll also make $4 million in 2023, $1 million of which is guaranteed. That's less good. As a team that should be looking to build with youth, the Texans would be smart to get Hughes off their books. I'm interested if I'm Howie Roseman for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Jabrill Peppers (27), S, Patriots (5'11, 213)

When the Eagles' lost Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for a brief period during their win over the Cowboys Sunday night, their lack of safety depth was exposed.

Peppers signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal this past offseason worth just $1.725 million. He would give the Eagles a quality backup safety who also has extensive experience as a returner (83 career punt returns, 34 career kick returns).

Peppers is the fourth safety on the Patriots' depth chart behind Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, and Adrian Phillips. The Pats also carry seven safeties total on their roster.

