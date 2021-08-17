Airbnb to enforce anti-party restrictions on Halloween weekend

If you're planning on booking an Airbnb this Halloween, you may want to check your history with the company.

Airbnb announced that it's banning one-night reservations for entire home listings in the U.S. during Halloween weekend in an effort to promote safety and prevent unauthorized parties over the holiday weekend. However, Airbnb said it will make exceptions for guests with a history of positive reviews.

"This coming Halloween 2021 weekend will mark the one year anniversary of our initial introduction of specific anti-party restrictions ahead of major holidays in the U.S. and Canada that are traditionally associated with a party-type behavior," states a release on the Halloween restrictions.

The company says the measures caused a 49% drop in incidents like unauthorized parties in the U.S. and Canada.

"Specifically in Philadelphia, over 1,100 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2020," Sam Randals, Airbnb spokesperson, said in an email.

This Halloween weekend, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. Airbnb also will roll out strict restrictions on two-night reservations for last-minute bookings from people without a history of positive reviews.



Earlier this summer, the company said any guest or host who violates the Airbnb prohibition on house parties could be suspended or banned from the platform.

Last summer, the platform suspended or removed 35 listings across the state of New Jersey for violating the terms of the party ban. This past November, Airbnb removed or suspended dozens of listings in Philadelphia for throwing house parties, and about 65 listings received complaints or violations.