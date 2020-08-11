Philly's Allens Lane Bridge closed for construction until April 2021

A small but well-traveled bridge in Northwest Philly will be completely closed to traffic until next spring beginning Monday, PennDOT said.

The Allens Lane Bridge in Mount Airy will be closed for eight months, until late April 2021 The bridge is undergoing a total replacement that requires it be completely closed to all cars, PennDOT officials said Tuesday. The bridge carries two lanes of cars over SEPTA's Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail Line.

Allens Lane will be closed between South Cresheim Road and Rural Lane for the construction.



Cars will be detoured to Lincoln Drive, Wayne Avenue, Washington Avenue and Germantown Avenue during the closure, and motorists coming from South Cresheim will be detoured over Emlen Street.

Pedestrian access will still be available by using the overpass located at the SEPTA station nearby.

Construction for this project will cost $4.7 million, and the project is being funded by the state.

