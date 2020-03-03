More News:

March 03, 2020

Amazon expands same-day Prime delivery options in Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Amazon
Amazon Same Day Press Association/SIPA

Same-Day Delivery enables Amazon Prime members to get packages delivered within hours of ordering them online. The company has expanded the service in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Dallas and Orlando.

Amazon Prime members in Philadelphia and three other cities can now get speedier same-day delivery thanks to newly expanded service for a wider range of items, the company announced Tuesday.

Up to 3 million items on Amazon will now be marked "Today by" when Prime members are shopping online. There will be four windows of time during which customers can have these items delivered.

Amazon Same-DaySource/Amazon

"Making so many daily deliveries across such a large selection of products isn’t an easy job. We’re able to do so by storing need-it-today items in brand new facilities we built even closer to customers," the company said in a statement. "These are first-of-their-kind buildings and serve as mini-fulfillment centers optimized for faster click-to-delivery speeds."

Amazon claims the new fulfillment centers and faster delivery speeds lower the retailer's carbon footprint by reducing emissions from aircraft and generally decreasing driving distances.

Amazon's employees have challenged the company in recent years over its carbon footprint, protesting corporate donations to climate-change denying politicians. The company's provision of cloud computing services to oil and gas companies, which use them to locate new areas to drill, have also come under fire. 

In 2018, Amazon unofficially reported that its carbon footprint was 44.4 million metric tons, a number larger than some rivals but smaller than Walmart's, according to Bloomberg. The company pledged last fall to be net zero carbon by 2040, which would be ten years before the Paris Climate Accord's goal. 

The expanded service also will be available now in Phoenix, Orlando and Dallas.

Same-day delivery is free to Prime members on qualifying orders over $35 or $2.99 for delivery on orders under $35. Customers can visit the zip code checker on amazon.com/sameday to see the delivery options available where they live.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Amazon Philadelphia Shipping Amazon Prime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2020 mock draft, version 3.0
030120KJHamler

Emergencies

What caused Philly to smell like gas on Monday? Officials continue to investigate
PES Refinery

Adult Health

The effects of psoriasis can be more than skin deep
The effects of psoriasis are more than skin deep: Here's what you need to know

Eagles

Mailbag: Will the Eagles actually make their (projected) 10 picks this year?
030120HowieRoseman

TV

John Oliver has beef with the Phillie Phanatic's redesign and newly-shaped snout
John Oliver Phanatic Phillies

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Flower Show 2020: Where to find 'Riviera Holiday'-inspired specials
Flower Show food and drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved