More Culture:

April 22, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells kids the Tooth Fairy won't get COVID-19

NIAID director fields questions from children on Will Smith's Snapchat show

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Will Smith
Will Smith Fauci coronavirus Snap Originals/YouTube

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, answered kids' questions on Will Smith's Snapchat series, 'Will From Home.'

Dr. Anthony Fauci fields a lot of tough questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic when he appears at the White House press briefings. 

On Wednesday, he answered the most pressing questions of children across the country. Fauci joined Will Smith on his Snapchat show, "Will From Home," to discuss the virus. 

The kids wanted to know what "COVID-19" stands for and whether animals can contract the coronavirus. A concerned 7-year-old named Ava asked the doctor if the pandemic would affect the Tooth Fairy. Thankfully, Fauci believes the magical creature will be just fine. 

"I'll guarantee you that the Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick," he said. Phew.


Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and Smith then dove into some much complicated topics, including the pandemic's impact on African American communities. 

The coronavirus is killing African Americans at a disproportionately high rate – roughly 6.8 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Washington PostIn Louisiana, African Americans comprise 70% of COVID-19 deaths. In Milwaukee County, Wisoncin, they make up 73% of fatalities. 

Both Philadelphia and New Jersey have reported similar disparities. The doctor called these disparities "one of the failings of our society." 

"African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence and incidence of the very co-morbid conditions that put you at risk," he said. These include hypertension, diabetes and asthma. Fauci noted the pandemic is "focusing a bright shinning light on what disparities of health mean."

Smith asked when the situation, as a whole, would improve. 

"It's tough now and it may be tough for another year, but this is something that will go away," Fauci said. "I promise you."

The full episode is available through Snapchat by following "Will From Home." New episodes air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Will Smith Philadelphia National Institutes of Health Tooth Fairy Snapchat Coronavirus COVID-19

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2020 mock draft, final version
020320JustinJefferson

Education

Philly's Masterman High School cracks top 20 in U.S., best in Pennsylvania
Masterman 2020 High School

Addiction

WHO urges restrictions on alcohol sales during COVID-19 pandemic
Alcohol use during COVID-19 Shutdown

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft board
042120HowieRoseman

DIY

Simple guide to DIY tie-dye at home
DIY tie dye

Food & Drink

Get free Insomnia Cookies when you order from these four local businesses
Insomnia cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved