Dr. Anthony Fauci tells kids the Tooth Fairy won't get COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci fields a lot of tough questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic when he appears at the White House press briefings.

On Wednesday, he answered the most pressing questions of children across the country. Fauci joined Will Smith on his Snapchat show, "Will From Home," to discuss the virus.

The kids wanted to know what "COVID-19" stands for and whether animals can contract the coronavirus. A concerned 7-year-old named Ava asked the doctor if the pandemic would affect the Tooth Fairy. Thankfully, Fauci believes the magical creature will be just fine.

"I'll guarantee you that the Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick," he said. Phew.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and Smith then dove into some much complicated topics, including the pandemic's impact on African American communities.

The coronavirus is killing African Americans at a disproportionately high rate – roughly 6.8 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Washington Post. In Louisiana, African Americans comprise 70% of COVID-19 deaths. In Milwaukee County, Wisoncin, they make up 73% of fatalities.

Both Philadelphia and New Jersey have reported similar disparities. The doctor called these disparities "one of the failings of our society."

"African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence and incidence of the very co-morbid conditions that put you at risk," he said. These include hypertension, diabetes and asthma. Fauci noted the pandemic is "focusing a bright shinning light on what disparities of health mean."

Smith asked when the situation, as a whole, would improve.

"It's tough now and it may be tough for another year, but this is something that will go away," Fauci said. "I promise you."

