Police seek man who set fire to pop-up stable in Southwest Philly, killing 2 horses

Philadelphia police are searching for the person who they say is responsible for setting fire to a pop-up stable last week in Southwest Philly, killing two horses and injuring others.

The fire took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue. Police posted a video showing the arson suspect, which they describe as a white male with a thin build who was at the scene wearing dark-colored pants, a gray long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt, and a black hat. They are seeking the public's help in identifying the man.

In the video, the man can be seen walking near the stable, which is then shown going up in flames. Information can be submitted online, by calling 215-686-8477 or by emailing tips@phillypolice.com. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach him, and to instead call 911 immediately.

The Pennsylvania SPCA was able to rescue 12 horses from the scene, and a pig and goat that were also at the stable are at ACCT Philly's facility.

Three of the rescued horses requiring "critical treatment" were transported to the University of Pennsylvania's New Bolton Center, an animal hospital in Kennett Square, Chester County, that specializes in caring for large animals. Three other horses were taken to the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters in Hunting Park. Four were taken to the Montgomery County SPCA's Perkiomenville shelter, and two are at Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown. All the horses eventually will be relocated to the PSPCA’s Central PA Center in Danville, Montour County, officials said. A PSPCA spokesperson said there were no major updates to the horses' conditions as of Monday afternoon.

The PSPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement is investigating whether the horses had been abused or neglected. Anyone with information about the horses can contact the PSPCA’s Animal Cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. The PSPCA is also accepting donations to cover the cost to rescue and care for the surviving horses.