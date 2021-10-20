More Culture:

October 20, 2021

Artisan Boulanger Patissier owners get crowdfunding support in cancer battles

A GoFundMe is helping the husband and wife duo behind the beloved French bakery and sandwich shop in South Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Crowdfunding
Artisan Boulanger Patissier Source/GoFundMe

Andre Chin and Amanda Eap, owners of Artisan Boulanger Patissier in South Philadelphia, are each battling cancer and have temporarily closed the beloved bakery and sandwich shop on Mifflin Street. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support them in their treatment.

Artisan Boulanger Patissier has been a staple in South Philadelphia for nearly two decades, offering a worldly take on pastries, breads and sandwiches that have earned its owners multiple James Beard Award nominations over the years.

The beloved shop at 1218 Mifflin St., just off East Passyunk Avenue, temporarily closed three weeks ago while its owners, Andre Chin and Amanda Eap, who are married, each seek cancer treatment. 

Daniel Weber, a longtime Artisan Boulangerie customer and friend, told the couple he'd like to create a GoFundMe campaign to help them through their difficult times.

"These are just the nicest people," said Weber, a nurse. "For anyone, they always give the most pleasant experience. I bring my kids there and they treat them like royalty. On top of being great people, everything from their breakfast to the croissants to bahn mi is just amazing. I feel they've touched a lot of people in the community."

At the GoFundMe page, Weber explained in greater detail what Eap and Chin are up against:

Unfortunately, they are now facing some really challenging health circumstances. Amanda has been diagnosed with breast cancer and although she is doing well, she is looking toward a long treatment course that includes another surgery and ongoing medical care. At the same time, Andre has experienced a relapse of his prostate cancer, which is now metastatic and his prognosis is uncertain.

Would like to rally all of us that Amanda and Andre have taken care of for so long by returning the favor and helping take care of them. Anything that you can donate will certainly help the family and ease the financial burden of impending medical bills, particularly while they won't be able to be baking again for a little while.

In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe campaign — the first Weber has created — already has raised more than $29,000 as word spread online.

"It speaks for itself how many people have been touched," Weber said.

Natives of Cambodia, Chin and Eap met in Philadelphia as Chin was looking to settle in the United States. Chin had trained to become a baker in France and worked at a bakery in Paris prior to opening Artisan Boulanger with Eap. 

The business originally was located several blocks north at 1646 South 12th St., but the couple moved to the Mifflin Street location in 2013 and have continued to lead one of the city's most unique restaurants.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Crowdfunding Philadelphia Bakeries South Philly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Ben Simmons suspended for Sixers opener after getting kicked out of practice
Ben_Simmons_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Education

SEPTA strike could disrupt in-person learning, Philly school district warns
Philly schools SEPTA strike

Media

Charles Barkley rips Ben Simmons, Sixers over ongoing drama
Barkley Simmons Sixers

Adult Health

Osteoporosis prevention should begin as a young adult, experts say
Bone Health Osteoporosis

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved