Arts studio Space 1026 is getting the boot from building's new owners

After 20 years, Space 1026 is getting kicked out of their gallery in Chinatown. The building was recently sold and the new owners have different plans that do not include the infamous art gallery. But the studio is looking to the future.

“We are not sure what our new space is going to be yet, but we do have plans for the rebirth of Space 1026. We are planning to buy a building that we can count on to be our new home," the gallery said in a statement on their Go Fund Me page.



Since 1997, this space has been touted as a destination for Philadelphia artistry, with everything from art shows to music shows to dance performances to putting out zines and short films. They have been home to independently owned companies such as All Ages Production, Free News Projects, and The Philadelphia Independent, as well as the Mummers N.Y.B., The Vaudevillians. As an arts collective, they have been featured in shows from London to New York City. Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth), Kimya Dawson (The Moldy Peaches) and others have performed in the gallery.

“Space 1026 was started as a place to create and show art with people that were actual friends that shared a common vision of ‘Do it yourself, with other people.’”

This hub has welcomed a number of burgeoning artists who have worked and grown in their space, the gallery notes. "We have been described as an ‘art school, without the school.’"

Space 1026 started a Go Fund Me page Monday morning in regards to the potential move. Despite its independent roots and strong communal ethics, they are not a nonprofit and therefore do not receive grant money.

“We exist by members paying rent, people buying art, people coming to performances and donations to our art auction. We do not have a surplus of funds waiting around for the ‘rainy day’ that is now upon us. We will need the help of others like never before to secure our future," one Space 1026er wrote on their website.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.