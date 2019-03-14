More Events:

March 14, 2019

Head to the Shore to drink, dance at Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

There will be 600 beers available to sample from 150 breweries

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
We may not have beach weather yet, but there is a reason to travel to the Shore this month.

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is back Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. There will be 600 beers available to sample from 150 breweries both near and far, including Dogfish Head, New Belgium, Sierra Nevada, Tröegs and Lord Hobo.

RELATED: Attend the first Real Ale Invitational at Yards Brewing Co.'s new location | Drink in the Penn Museum during 2019 American Whiskey Convention | Yuengling named top-selling craft brewery in U.S.; Victory, Troegs make top 30

When purchasing tickets ($60) for the festival, there are three sessions to choose from, each with its own lineup of bands performing.
Date Time Main Stage Band 
March 29 8 p.m. to midnightThe Used, Can't Swim, latewaves 
March 30noon to 4 p.m. SOJA,  Iya Terra, Sensamotion
March 306-10 p.m. The Wonder Years, HAVE MERCY, Save Face 

In addition to beer and music, festival goers can enter a wing eating contest, dance at a silent disco, try hatchet throwing, participate in a costume contest and hang in the gaming lounge. For everything "beyond the beer," check here. The list is updated regularly.

There will be a ton of vendors to shop, too, as well as a wide selection of food for purchase.

Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

Friday, March 29 through Saturday, March 30
$60 per person
Atlantic City Convention Center
1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

