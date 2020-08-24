Atlantic City police officer found dead in car, authorities say

The Atlantic City Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who was found dead in his car Saturday night.

Richard Link, 29, of Brigantine, was found in his vehicle in Galloway Township, police said. His cause of death was not revealed.

"Officer Richard Link was a young, bright, rising star in our department," Police Chief Henry White said in a statement. "He was a hard worker and dedicated to the residents and visitors of Atlantic City. He most recently received tremendous praise for his work ethic and dedication from his supervisors and peers as he was an integral part of our team that investigated the looting and rioting that occurred in May."

Link joined the department in 2016 as a Special Law Enforcement Officer, Class II. He was elevated to a police officer in April 2019 and assigned to the operations division, but had temporarily been part of an intensive looting and rioting investigation that led to the arrests of at least 95 people.

"On behalf of the men and women of the ACPD, my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Link at this difficult time," White said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office did not release any details related to Link's death, but offered condolences on Sunday.

"ACPO joins in the mourning of the loss of Atlantic City Police Department’s Officer Richard Link," Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. "We support his family and his colleagues during this time of sorrow."

Atlantic City PBA president Matt Rogers told The Press of Atlantic City that Link was an "incredible investigator," especially at his age.

"And to any other officer who may be feeling that pain, you’re not alone," Rogers said Sunday morning. "We have support systems for this (and) we encourage them to find that support."