More Health:

August 25, 2020

Yoga may help lessen symptoms of atrial fibrillation, like lowering high blood pressure, study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Yoga
Yoga atrial fibrillation Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Patients with atrial fibrillation experienced improvements of the symptoms associated with the heart condition while practicing yoga, a new study says.

A daily yoga routine may help people with one heart condition better manage their symptoms and lower their blood pressure, according to new research.

People with atrial fibrillation –  is the most common heart rhythm disorder and often known as AFib or AF – experienced significant improvements of all symptoms, such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath and dizziness, during times when they practiced yoga compared to times they did not, according to scientists at the European Society of Cardiology.

"Our study suggests that yoga has wide-ranging physical and mental health benefits for patients with atrial fibrillation and could be added on top of usual therapies," Dr. Naresh Sen, one of the study authors, said. 

The study examined 538 people with AFib during two separate time periods — first, 12 weeks when the group did no yoga and then 16 weeks when the same people participated in a 30-minute yoga class every other day. Each yoga class instructed people do perform postures (asana) and breathing exercises (pranayama), and researchers also encouraged participants to do yoga at home on their own, daily during those second 16 weeks.

When researchers compared people's health before and after taking yoga, they found that on average, the research group experienced atrial fibrillation symptoms 15 times during the 12-week period prior to taking the yoga classes. During the 16 weeks classes were taking place, that average number of AFib symptoms dropped to only eight.

Researchers also found that participants' blood pressures significantly dropped following the yoga training. 

Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of death by as much as 50% among men and doubles the risk among women. Researchers examined yoga's ability to ease common symptoms associated with the condition, including heart palpitations, irregular heart rate, chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness.

Previous research has shown that yoga may lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose levels, according to John Hopkins University. Another study found that slow-paced yoga classes — such as yin yoga or restorative yoga — also reduced symptoms among atrial fibrillation patients.

Yoga utilizes both movement and breathing techniques to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and slow the body's stress response. As a result, this system, also known as the "rest and digest" system, slows heart rate. 

There are many popular yoga studios in Philadelphia — like Yoga Habit in Fairmount, Amrita Yoga and Wellness in Fishtown, and Palo Santos Wellness Boutique in East Passyunk — but people also can learn to practice yoga at home. This video demonstrates four heart-healthy yoga poses. 


It is also important to note some yoga postures should be avoided by those with heart conditions, according to Yoga Journal. Those include boat pose, headstands, and upward bow pose. When taking a yoga class in person, it is also recommended that people let their teachers know about any injuries or medical conditions.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Yoga United States Heart Disease Research Heart Philadelphia Stress

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Elton Brand drops clues on what Sixers' front-office shake-up might look like
Elton-Brand_050520_usat

Education

Most New Jersey school districts pursuing hybrid instruction model
New Jersey schools COVID-19

Illness

Blood plasma authorized as COVID-19 treatment, but some question decision
FDA Blood Plasma COVID-19

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sixers should trade Ben Simmons — not because they want to, but because they have to
Joel-Embiid-Ben-Simmons-Sixers-76ers_021520

Actors

Nnamdi Asomugha’s acting career takes center stage on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’
Nnamdi Asomugha Real Sports HBO

Food & Drink

Bud & Marilyn's fried chicken and bubbles deal is back
Bud & Marilyns fried chicken

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved