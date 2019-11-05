College students can visit Barnes Foundation for free on Friday

Campus Philly and the Barnes Foundation are hosting College Night at the art museum this Friday.

Philadelphia-area college students can check out the Barnes collection, plus the new exhibit "30 Americans," for free between 7 and 9 p.m.

The evening also will include breakdance performances by Hip Hop Fundamentals, a DJ spinning hip-hop favorites, free Tastykake products and an interactive scavenger hunt.

Students can sign up to attend online.

"Our annual event with the Barnes Foundation is our most popular College Night," Campus Philly president Deborah Diamond said.

This weekend's event at the Barnes marks the end of the fall 2019 semester's series of free College Nights for Philadelphia-area students.

Friday, Nov. 8

7-9 p.m. | Free for college students

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.