May 26, 2020

'Barnes From Home' online programs explore art, artists in the collection

The Philadelphia museum uses YouTube, Instagram and Twitch to connect with people at home

The Barnes Foundation is offering various forms of educational content for children and art lovers to experience at home during lockdown orders. During the coronavirus pandemic, users at home can interact with art through the museum's website as well as their Instagram, Youtube, and Twitch accounts where they are uploading new content through the 'Barnes from Home' program.

Another Philadelphia institution is offering online experiences while visitors aren't allowed inside their walls due to stay-at-home orders.

The Barnes Foundation is creating and sharing educational content through their "Barnes From Home" program, featuring Youtube videos, Instagram performances, and now children's videos shown through the live streaming platform known for its gaming uses, Twitch.

The Philadelphia art museum houses impressionist, post-impressionist and modern art works brought together by founding collector Dr. Albert C. Barnes.

The building located at 20th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has been closed for months due to the coronavirus crisis, but even though the pandemic has shut the museum's doors temporarily, anyone with computer and internet access has the opportunity to take a look inside.

The content from "Barnes From Home" is mostly free aside from their online classes, for which some scholarships are available. 

"Barnes Art Adventures" is the museum's newest online content focusing on providing interactive, educational experiences for children ages 7 and up. The program is streamed through Twitch.tv on the museum's account.

"Barnes Takeout" is a new YouTube series launched by museum staff to educate those interested about works in the collection. Videos feature curators, scholars and educators presenting info on specific artworks.

"#BarnesRollCall" is their Instagram performance series featuring artist interviews and performances.

You can also download a photograph of an artwork from the Barnes' collection by going to the "Video Conference Background" section of "Barnes From Home." Zoom users can get creative by choosing one of 3,000 works in the museum's collection.

Click here to learn more about the Barnes' online programs.

