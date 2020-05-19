Explore the National Constitution Center from your own home

Another Philadelphia museum is providing a free, virtual tour for the enjoyment of children, history buffs and anyone looking for something to do during the stay-at-home orders.

The National Constitution Center launched its tour Monday in honor of International Museum Day. The Old City museum has been closed for two months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The tour can be accessed here.

Users can guide themselves through exhibits examining the Civil War and Reconstruction, America's Treasuries, Alexander Hamilton and Signers' Hall, the portion of Independence Hall where the Founding Fathers signed the Constitution.

They can pause to click on artifacts and documents of interest. The tour also includes an audio component in the Signers' Hall exhibit and a video component in the Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit.

Previous online educational resources have proven popular in the past, including the museum's Interactive Constitution, which has received more than 30 million views.

Jeffrey Rosen, the museum's president and CEO, boasted of these successes in a statement announcing the new virtual tour.

“Thanks to the enthusiasm for online learning, the National Constitution Center is now the fifth most visited museum website in America," Rosen said in a statement. "We’re so grateful to be able to offer even more of our content free and online.”



The Museum of the American Revolution also is offering a free, virtual tour.