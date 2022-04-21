Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut in Game 4 Monday night vs. Celtics

Former Sixers' first overall pick Ben Simmons is reportedly going to be making his season, postseason, and Nets debut Monday night when the Nets try (likely) to stave off elimination against the Celtics at home in Game 4 of their first round playoff series.

Not so for the Nets, who desperately need reinforcements to hang on in their series against Boston. It will be very interesting to see how much Simmons plays, if he is NBA game shape, what role he plays and a bevy of other curiosities that every NBA fan and expert has been wondering about since the blockbuster deal went down.

It is extremely unlikely that the Sixers would face Simmons and Brooklyn this postseason. The Nets would need to handle the Celtics and then win a second round series against the Bucks (or Bulls). The Sixers will need to finish off the Raptors and then beat the top-seeded Heat. You can be sure, however, if that series does occur it will be an absolute circus.

But first thing first. Let's see how Simmons — who held out the first half of 2021-22 refusing to play in Philadelphia and was sidelined in Brooklyn with a back injury — looks playing publicly for the first time since last June, when he embarrassingly played a large role in yet another early exit for the Sixers.

