More Sports:

April 21, 2022

Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut in Game 4 Monday night vs. Celtics

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Nets-Ben-Simmons-return_031022 Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Ben Simmons is back.

Former Sixers' first overall pick Ben Simmons is reportedly going to be making his season, postseason, and Nets debut Monday night when the Nets try (likely) to stave off elimination against the Celtics at home in Game 4 of their first round playoff series.

The Sixers traded Simmons along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Nets back before the trade deadline, netting James Harden. Up 3-0 in their playoff series against Toronto, things look to be going fairly well for the Sixers early this postseason.

Not so for the Nets, who desperately need reinforcements to hang on in their series against Boston. It will be very interesting to see how much Simmons plays, if he is NBA game shape, what role he plays and a bevy of other curiosities that every NBA fan and expert has been wondering about since the blockbuster deal went down.

It is extremely unlikely that the Sixers would face Simmons and Brooklyn this postseason. The Nets would need to handle the Celtics and then win a second round series against the Bucks (or Bulls). The Sixers will need to finish off the Raptors and then beat the top-seeded Heat. You can be sure, however, if that series does occur it will be an absolute circus.

But first thing first. Let's see how Simmons — who held out the first half of 2021-22 refusing to play in Philadelphia and was sidelined in Brooklyn with a back injury — looks playing publicly for the first time since last June, when he embarrassingly played a large role in yet another early exit for the Sixers.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Ben Simmons

Videos

Featured

Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Frequency of mass shootings in Philadelphia increased after start of COVID-19 pandemic
Philly Mass Shootings Temple

Sponsored

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Villanova University

Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova head coach
Jay-Wright-Elite-Eight-03292022-UST

Women's Health

Mediterranean-style diet reduces risk of preeclampsia in pregnant women, study finds
Mediterranean diet and preeclampsia

Media

Philly jazz radio host Bob Perkins to retire from full-time role on WRTI-FM
Bob Perkins Jazz Radio

Family-Friendly

Outdoor roller skating rink returns to Dilworth Park this weekend
Dilworth Park roller rink

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved