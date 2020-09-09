Looking for an Eagles-themed face mask? Here are some of the best

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 season is set to get underway on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the Washington Football Team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a year unlike any other.



Eagles fans will not be allowed to attend any games at Lincoln Financial Field until further notice. But if and when they are permitted, face masks will be mandatory.

Face coverings are required to be worn across the Philly region while in outdoor public spaces when social distancing isn’t feasible, and masks must be worn within all indoor public settings too, even when physical distancing is possible.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended that everyone wear face masks when outside their homes to mitigate the spread of the virus.

With football back in full swing, many fans may be looking to buy a Birds face mask to wear this fall with their other green gear. Below are some of the best Eagles face coverings we found.

Simitri

Simitri, a local company that designs handmade bags and accessories, started making face coverings during the pandemic. The designer and co-founder Gayatri Chopra makes them all in her South Philly home.

Simitri has a number of coverings, including a silk-blend Eagles mask (pictured above). The covering features a hand embroidered sequin eagle patch, and each mask comes with a pocket for a filter insert. They’re also washable and reusable.

Shibe Vintage Sports

Shibe Vintage Sports, a sports apparel shop in Midtown Village, has a number of cool face coverings, including an Eagles neck gaiter. They also sell a Gritty face mask and one decorated in delicious soft pretzels.

Aphillyated

Local retailer Aphillyated also is selling Eagles neck gaiters. One includes the Flyers’ colors within the Eagles’ logo, one reads “In Wentz We Trust” and another reads “Sundays are for the Birds.”

They're also selling a number of Flyers and Sixers gaiters, too.

Blue Rooted

If you live and breathe Delaware County, look no further than this Havertown-based apparel shop. They’re selling a "Go Birds” face covering, as well as a number of Delco face masks, too.

Fanatics

Fanatics, the apparel retailer operated by Sixers’ co-owner Michael Rubin, has a plethora of Eagles face masks on sale. The online shop offers both face masks and gaiters in a variety of colors and team logos. There are even ones replicating quarterback Carson Wentz's jersey.

Fanatics has a ton of Flyers, Phillies, Sixers and Union face coverings to choose from, too. This isn’t a surprise given Rubin’s ties to the city and growing up in Montgomery County.

Etsy

Like Fanatics, Etsy has a ton of Eagles face masks to choose from that vary in color and style. You’ll no doubt find one that you like with so many options.

They also have several Flyers, Phillies and Sixers face coverings, including one that has each team’s logo filling in a letter of the iconic LOVE sculpture in Philly.

Etsy also has a pair of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” face coverings. One reads “The Gang Gets Quarantined.”