July 16, 2019

Biden Cancer Initiative suspends operations indefinitely

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, left the nonprofit in April before announcing his campaign for president

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
The nonprofit foundation set up by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to find a cure for cancer has suspended operations.

The nonprofit foundation set up by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to find a cure for cancer has suspended operations.

The Biden Cancer Initiative was founded in 2017 as an offshoot of Biden's participation in the Cancer Moonshot program, started by President Barack Obama. Greg Simon, executive director of the Biden Cancer Initiative, announced the nonprofit suspended all operations July 11. 

"Today, we are suspending activities given our unique circumstances. We remain personally committed to the cause, but at this time will have to pause efforts," Simon in a statement. 

Biden and his wife, Jill, left the nonprofit in April prior to announcing his candidacy for president as an ethics precaution, and the nonprofit has struggled since the former vice president's departure.

The Biden Cancer Initiative received private donations and pledges that funded research by its affiliated health care companies and organizations. The initiative received 57 commitments in September of last year, but the nonprofit struggled to increase that number this year.

"We tried to power through but it became increasingly difficult to get the traction we needed to complete our mission," Simon added.

