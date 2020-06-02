More Culture:

June 02, 2020

Kevin Hart, Will Smith and Questlove participate in #BlackOutTuesday

Social media movement draws criticism from activists

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Black Lives Matter
black out tuesday celebrities Screenshot/Instagram

Thousands of people posted black boxes to their Instagram accounts Tuesday as part of the #BlackOutTuesday movement mourning the death of George Floyd and expressing solidarity with protesters.

Several notable Philadelphia natives posted black squares to their social media accounts Tuesday as part of a  widespread effort to support the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Comedian Kevin Hart, actor Will Smith and musician Questlove participated in the #BlackOutTuesday movement. But some activists say the effort may be doing more harm than good. 

The movement was conceived by two black music executives – Jamila Thomas, of Atlantic Records, and Brianna Agyemang, of the music app Platoon. They sought for industry colleagues to post the black boxes using #TheShowMustBePaused as a way to mourn victims of racism and police brutality. 

The executives envisioned Tuesday as "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with community" and "an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change."

The movement quickly gained traction, with many people instead using #BlackOutTuesday or #BlackLivesMatter. 

Warner Bros., Sony/ATV Music Publishing and BMG all participated. Spotfiy is "blacking out" by changing the photos of certain playlists, including RapCaviar, Stay in the Know, Are & Be. 

But the movement drew criticism from activists when corporations, celebrities and others began posting black squares – particularly when their posts included #BlackLivesMatter. 

Activists said the posts effectively hid images of the demonstrations beneath rows of empty black squares. They also prevented protesters from accessing updates by searching #BlackLivesMatter. 

When somebody searches #BlackLivesmatter, they now mostly see black boxes instead of images and videos of the demonstrations. 

By Tuesday afternoon, the tag had been used by more than 500,000 people, Vox reported. 

At that point, some people began urging others against participating in #BlackOutTuesday altogether. Others argued that it was a form of unhelpful silence rather than solitary within the movement



Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Black Lives Matter Philadelphia Twitter Protests Instagram Facebook Activism Kevin Hart Questlove Will Smith George Floyd Demonstrations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

An early look at five Eagles (eventual?) camp battles
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Protests

Philly police spray tear gas at I-676 protesters as city faces third night of curfews
philly george floyd protest monday

Health Stories

Rare disease researcher offers unique perspective on search for COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 drug inventory

Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie releases statement after ‘powerful’ meeting with team
Jeff Lurie coronavirus donation

Television

Review: Netflix launches 'Space Force' but forgets to give it a destination
Space-Force_060120_YouTube

Food & Drink

CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week
Laser Wolf

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved