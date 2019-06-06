More News:

June 06, 2019

New Jersey restaurant fined for hanging 'males only' hiring sign

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Civil Rights
NY Gyro King Ny Gyro King/Facebook

NY Gyro King in Bloomfield, New Jersey, was fined by the state division of civil rights for posted a help wanted ad that specified 'males only' apply for the position.

A North Jersey restaurant has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after it posted a sign for a job opening on its door that said "males only" should apply for the position, the state division of civil rights said.

NY Gyro King, a middle-eastern restaurant located in Bloomfield, Essex County, put up the help wanted sign on April 20 for a job that involved lifting heavy objects and unloading shipments.

The sign went viral after it was shared on Facebook and the restaurant received criticism for discriminating based on gender.

Amir Ahmad, the restaurant's owner, posted a video on Facebook to apologize, defend himself and explain his rationale for the "common mistake."

"We didn't intend to say something crazy like that. I have a mother, I have a sister, I have a wife, I also have a 2-year-old daughter," Ahmad said. "So if I would say something like that, that would mean it would be OK for anyone to say the same thing to my family, and hell no."

Ahmad added that the employee who previously held the position left suddenly with 24 hours notice. He had to find a replacement and was preparing for Ramadan in the coming weeks. He said he and others observing Ramadan – the month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset – would not have been able to sustain the energy needed to meet the intense workload.

The case was one of two that resulted in fines from the Division of Civil Rights in recent months.

Telecommunications company Skyzir Distributions LLC, of Fort Lee, also was fined for placing a help wanted ad seeking a Human Resources Manager which specified “female candidate preferable.”

“Employers cannot base employment decisions on generalizations about what men or women are interested in or capable of,” New Jersey DCR director Rachel Wainer Apter said. “All New Jersey residents must be able to pursue their own talents and passions without artificial limits imposed by gender stereotyping.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Civil Rights New Jersey Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles CB Ronald Darby thinks he'll be ready for Week 1
060619RonaldDarby

Odd News

Pennsylvania man: Traffic circles are causing all of these tornadoes
Traffic circles

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says album 'Eternal Atake' coming in two weeks
0605_Lil Uzi Vert

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Despite mounting injuries and a losing week, Phillies hanging around
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_060519_usat

Healthy Eating

First look: Philly's first brick-and-mortar keto bakery
Carroll - Dessert Crazy KETO Bakery

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved