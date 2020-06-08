More Health:

June 08, 2020

Brain bleeds on the rise in older seniors, but blood thinners may be preventing fatal strokes at earlier ages

Analysis of Framingham Heart Study offers new insights

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Stroke
Brain bleeds in seniors Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

Brain bleeds are increasing in seniors age 75 and older, a demographic group that continues to grow each year. New preventative strategies are needed, researchers say.

The frequency of brain bleeds has stabilized among most age groups over the last three decades, but not among seniors 75 and older. 

That's according to a new analysis of the Framingham Heart Study, a decades-long research project formed by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in 1948.  

The use of blood thinners tripled during the study period, but researchers cautioned that their benefits may outweigh their major risk – they can prevent blood from clotting. 

"We are not advocating that people stop taking statins or anticoagulants," senior study author and neurologist Dr. Sudha Seshadri said in a statement. "Those therapies reduce the risk of ischemic strokes, which represent approximately nine of every 10 strokes, with intracerebral hemorrhages representing the other tenth."

Ischemic strokes occur when a blood clot cuts off blood flow to the brain. Intracerebral hemorrhages are bleeds in the brain itself.

As people live longer, health care systems should expect to see an increase in brain hemorrhages, researchers said.

"One of the possible explanations for why we saw more bleeds in older Framingham participants is that, by using these anticoagulant medications, we prevented adverse events that would potentially have killed them earlier in life," lead study author and stroke neurologist Vasileios-Arsenios Lioutas said. "We prolonged their life expectancy and then, because we did, they were at risk to have a hemorrhage later in life."

Of the 10,333 Framingham Heart Study participants between 1948 and 2016, 129 experienced an intracerebral hemorrhage. The study analyzed trends in the frequency of brain bleeds, dividing time periods into three groups: 1948-1986, 1987-1999 and 2000-2016. 

"We wanted to account for changes in diagnostic approaches, and one of the main advancements was the CT scan, which started being used around 1980," Lioutas said. "Many things that could not previously be diagnosed as bleeds could be seen very easily after that time."

There were several other notable changes that occurred during the study period. Prescriptions of the blood thinner warfarin increased during the 1990s in response to clinical trials proving its effectiveness in preventing blood clots caused by atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder. Additional medications and preventive strategies were added in the 2000s. 

The researchers want to be careful about the message they are sending because statins and anticoagulants can be life-saving medications, said Seshadri, a senior investigator of the Framingham Heart Study and director of the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases at The University of Texas Health San Antonio.

The researchers also found that high blood pressure plays a role in brain hemorrhages. 

There are two types of brain bleeds. Lobar intracerebral bleeds occur at the surface of the brain while deep intracerebral hemorrhages happen deeper into the different structures of the brain.

The most important message from this study, according to Seshadri, is that intracerebral hemorrhages are increasing in a demographic group that is growing larger by the year.

"We should find new means of prevention of these strokes, and at the same time, health care systems should be ready to treat more hemorrhages in the future," he said.

The findings are published in JAMA Neurology.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Stroke Philadelphia Hypertension Blood Pressure Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: K'Von Wallace
042520KVonWallace

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Streaming

Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' is free to rent through June in effort to educate viewers
Just Mercy rent

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved