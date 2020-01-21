Former Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning suspended for using racial slur in AHL game

Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning will serve a five-game suspension for using a racial slur against an opponent during an AHL game on Monday night, the minor league hockey office announced.

Manning, 29, currently plays for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, who are the minor league affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.

During a game Monday night against the Ontario Reign, Manning directed a racial slur at Reign winger Bokandji Imama, who grew up in Montreal after his parents immigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Manning was ejected from the game during the second period following an altercation with Imami.

Condors assistant general manager Keith Gretzky released the following statement.

Manning later issued a statement of his own through the team.

Manning spent the first six seasons of his career with the Flyers before joining the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent in 2018. He was later traded to Edmonton, where he has gone between duty for the Oilers and Condors.