More Culture:

February 15, 2021

New Jersey lawyer sings song blasting Bruce Springsteen's DUI charges

Attorney Eric Harrison labeled the federal case against The Boss a 'disgrace' in acoustic performance

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Bruce Springsteen
Springsteen DUI Song Eric Harrison/YouTube

Edison-based attorney Eric Harrison, of Methfessel and Werbel Law, wrote a song defending Bruce Springsteen in the wake of his arrest for an alleged DUI incident last November at Sandy Hook.

News that Bruce Springsteen was arrested on drunk driving charges in New Jersey last November came as an unwelcome surprise to fans of the 71-year-old rock 'n roll legend.

The indignity of the arrest was magnified when it came to light that Springsteen allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of just 0.02 at the time of his arrest. That's one quarter of New Jersey's legal limit of 0.08, the same limit in place at Gateway National Recreation Area, the federal park where Springsteen was stopped by an officer with the National Park Service.

One Springsteen superfan decided to defend The Boss in the form of a song that decries his Sandy Hook arrest as a "New Jersey-sized disgrace."

Edison-based attorney and part-time musician Eric Harrison, of Methfessel and Werbel Law, posted his song on YouTube.

There are a number of complicating factors in Springsteen's arrest, including his alleged refusal to take a breathalyzer test and the blanket NPS prohibition on alcohol consumption at Sandy Hook. Springsteen was allegedly observed taking a shot of Patron tequila before getting on his Triumph bike and starting the engine in the vicinity of the Sandy Hook Lighthouse.

Springsteen allegedly told the park officer at the scene that he had taken two shots of tequila while stopping to take photographs with a group of fans. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, prosecutors said.

All told, Springsteen was cited with driving under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. A Jeep commercial featuring Springsteen has temporarily been paused as the facts of the incident are gathered.

Springsteen reportedly has hired attorney Mitchell J. Ansell of Ocean Township, New Jersey. For a time, Ansell notably represented Paul Caneiro, a Staten Island man charged in 2018 with killing his brother and his family in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Caneiro allegedly set the family's mansion on fire in an attempt to cover up their deaths.

Springsteen's case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark. He has a court date set for Feb. 24. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Bruce Springsteen New Jersey DUI Lawyers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 2.0
013021DevontaSmith

Healthy Eating

Maximize nutrients by adding these cost-effective foods to your diet
Healthy Foods Chickpeas

Weather

Freezing rain, icy conditions expected across Philly region on Presidents Day
Philly weather forecast

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: Eagles have reportedly spoken to Colts, Seahawks about Zach Ertz
Zach_Ertz_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020

TV

SNL mocks Philly-area lawyers on Trump's impeachment defense team
SNL cold open

Food & Drink

Three-part series explores soul food in Philadelphia
Soul food series

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse 17b

FOR RENT! High-end 2 bed home designed by world-renowned architect Cecil Baker offering features and finishes of the highest quality. This magnificent home showcases treetop views of Rittenhouse Square from oversized windows. 1,610 sqft | $5,995/mo
Limited - Allan Domb 237 18th st 16bc

FOR SALE! Condominium 16B is a corner 3 bed + den, 3.5 bath with unobstructed Rittenhouse Square views to the west and sun-filled views of the city to the south. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved