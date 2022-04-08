Can Mickey Moniak, Bryson Stott, and Alec Bohm end the Phillies' farm system futility?

The Phillies will start the 2022 season with four (if you include the currently injured Mickey Moniak) home-grown former Baseball Prospectus top 100 prospects on their 28-man roster.

One, Aaron Nola (the 60th top-rated prospect in 2015) has solidified himself as a top of the rotation arm and occasional Cy Young contender. The other three, former first overall pick Moniak, and first-rounders Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm, are trying desperately to buck a recent trend among Phillies top prospects.

They almost always wind up sucking.

We mean this in the most respectable manner, of course. Being a highly-touted MLB prospect is far from easy, and just because you are listed among the top 100 young players in a given year doesn't mean you'll have an easy path to career success in the big leagues.

However, in the last 10 years (and even longer than that — but we will keep it to 10 years as not to make this article novel-length), the Phillies have had absolutely awful luck with nearly every single player they've had land on the top 100 list. Some have gone on to better things with other teams (like J.P Crawford) and some never stepped foot in Citizens Bank Park. Others have netted a decent return in a trade (like Jorge Alfaro).

If Moniak, Stott and Bohm are able to earn and keep starting jobs in 2022 and beyond, it will be a nice change of pace for a farm system that has had highly touted players flame out year after year.

The Phillies have had 19 different players that they developed themselves appear on Baseball Prospectus' top 100 list since 2013. One, Nola, has become a reliable contributor. Three were flipped to bring in Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto respectively. Most of the rest are either grinding it with another organization or are out of baseball all together.

Here's a brief stroll down failed top prospect memory lane...

(Note: If a player appeared in multiple top-100 lists, he is listed with his highest rank and year):

2013

Jessie Biddle, SP (Ranked 67th)

How acquired: 2010 first round pick

Best PHL season: Never appeared in a game

End result: The Phillies traded Biddle to the Braves for Yorvis Medina, who also never appeared in a game with the Phillies. He's pitched in relief in 99 career games with mixed results.

2014

Maikel Franco, 3B (52)

How acquired: International signee

Best PHL season: .280, 14 HR, 50 RBI in 80 games in 2015 (hit .247 in four combined seasons since)

End result: Walked as free agent in 2019

2015

Aaron Nola, SP (60)

How acquired: 2014 first-round pick

Best PHL season: 17-6. 2.37 ERA in 2018 (26-21, 4.08 ERA in three seasons since)

End result: Phillies No. 2 starter

2016

J.P. Crawford, SS (4)

How acquired: 2013 first-round pick

Best PHL season: .214, 3 HR, 12 RBI

End result: Traded to Mariners for Jean Segura and two relievers, hitting .256 with a Gold Glove award in three seasons with Seattle

Nick Williams, OF (25)

How acquired: Part of Cole Hamels trade

Best PHL season: .256, 17 HR, 50 RBI in 2018

End result: Hit just .151 in 2019, was put on waivers and claimed by Reds; has played in four major league games since

Jake Thompson, SP (34)

How acquired: Part of Cole Hamels trade

Best PHL season: 3.88 ERA in 46.1 IP in 2017

End result: Had 4.96 ERA in 2018, traded to Brewers for cash in 2018; never pitched in the majors again

Mark Appel, SP (64)

How acquired: Former 1st overall pick, signed as FA

Best PHL season: Never appeared in a game

End result: Last pitched in Double-A in 2021, at 29 years old

2017

Jorge Alfaro C (33)

How acquired: Part of Cole Hamels trade

Best PHL season: .262, 10 HR, 37 RBI in 2018

End result: Traded to Marlins for J.T. Realmuto, has hit .252 there

Mickey Moniak, OF (54)

How acquired: First overall pick in 2016 Best PHL season: .371, 5 HR, 9 RBI this spring End result: Made Opening Day roster before breaking hand, out 4-6 weeks

2018

Sixto Sanchez, SP (13)

How acquired: International signee

Best PHL season: Never appeared in a game

End result: Traded to Marlins for J.T. Realmuto, 3.46 ERA in 7 career starts

Scott Kingery, 2B (31)

How acquired: 2015 second-round pick

Best PHL season: .258, 19 HR, 55 RBI in 2019

End result: Hit .159 in 36 games in 2020, .053 in 15 games in 2021, currently in minors

Adonis Medina, SP (46)

How acquired: International signee

Best PHL season: 3.52 ERA in 4 games in 2021

End result: Released by Phillies and signed by Pirates in 2022

Franklyn Kilome, SP (68)

How acquired: International signee

Best PHL season: Never appeared in a game

End result: Traded to Mets for Asdrubel Cabrera in 2018

Arquimedes Gamboa, SS (92)

How acquired: International signee Best PHL season: Never appeared in a game End result: Released by Phillies and signed by Giants in 2021

2019

Medina and Sanchez each made the 2019 top 100 again.

2020

Spencer Howard, SP (36)

How acquired: 2017 second-round pick

Best PHL season: 0-2, 5.72 ERA in 2021

End result: Traded to Rangers for Ian Kennedy and prospects

Alec Bohm, 3B (40)

How acquired: 2018 first-round pick

Best PHL season: .338, 4 HR, 23 RBI in 2020

End result: Sent to minors after struggles in 2021, back in the majors to start 2022

2021

Bryson Stott, SS (60)

How acquired: 2019 first-round pick



Best PHL season: Hit .419 this spring

End result: Made 28-man roster out of spring training in 2022

2022

Mick Abel, SP (41)

How acquired: 2020 first-round pick



Andrew Painter, SP (82)

How acquired: 2021 first-round pick



Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports