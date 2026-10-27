Alleged 'serial sexual predator' accused of assaulting women at haunted hayride and Five Below

A Bucks County man is being described as a "serial sexual predator" after authorities uncovered evidence of at least three recent assaults, including one at a haunted hayride and another at a Five Below store. A third incident involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Edward Eisenhard, 38, of Springfield, was a supervisor at the Valley of Fear Halloween attraction in Feasterville when he allegedly assaulted an employee at the hayride on Sept. 25, authorities said. The 38-year-old woman reported the incident to other managers and police, alleging Eisenhard strangled and sexually assaulted her over her clothing during one of his breaks.

Valley of Fear is held each fall leading up to Halloween at the Phoenix Sport Club property on Bristol Road. The alleged assault occurred on opening night, and the woman said Eisenhard's actions were unprovoked.

Eisenhard was fired by Valley of Fear after the staff member reported that she had been assaulted. He was arrested Oct. 1 following an investigation by Hilltown Township police.

Police said Eisenhard also worked as a manager at a Five Below store in Bucks County. Two days after the alleged assault at Valley of Fear, Eisenhard assaulted a 19-year-old co-worker at Five Below, prosecutors said. The woman told police Eisenhard restrained her and sexually assaulted her while she was cleaning the store's stock room.

"We know of allegations concerning other conduct at Five Below and Valley of Fear, which are under investigation," Bucks County District Attorney Joe Kahn said at a news conference Tuesday.

During the investigation of Eisenhard, Kahn said a 12-year-old girl came forward to detectives alleging Eisenhard sexually assaulted her at least twice at the family's home in Springfield. One assault allegedly occurred in December 2025 and the second allegedly took place earlier this month.

"This was a girl that the defendant had access to because of his relationship with her family, and because he was able to get access to her, (he got) access to her bedroom while she was sleeping," Kahn said.

Authorities believe Eisenhard may be responsible for assaulting other women. He worked at Valley of Fear for the past 10 years and previously was a volunteer firefighter, Kahn said. Authorities declined to share details about any other allegations at Valley of Fear or Five Below.

"We have brought charges with respect to three victims, but we are investigating allegations of additional conduct," Kahn said. "... The evidence gathered in these investigations reveals a calculated pattern of behavior by a serial predator who preyed upon vulnerable female victims."

Eisenhard had never been charged with sexual assault before this month, investigators said, and his name does not appear on a sex offender registry.

Kahn said Eisenhard is being held in jail on multiple felony charges and the DA's office has filed a motion in court to deny him bail.

"What we are very concerned about is that this is a 38-year-old man who has been charged with — just in the last few weeks — assaulting three different female victims of different ages from 12 up to 38," Kahn said. "... This is a person who chose to work in some places where he would be, you know, in contact with younger people, and who has now been accused of molesting a 12-year-old."

Kahn is charged with strangulation, simple assault, indecent assault and related offenses in the Valley of Fear case. He's charged with similar offenses for the Five Below case. In the Springfield Township case, Eisenhard is charged with aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, harassment and related offenses.

Kahn encouraged anyone with information about Eisenhard to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

"We are asking for the public's help to ensure that this defendant is held fully accountable," Kahn said.