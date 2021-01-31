More Health:

January 31, 2021

Camden County cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to impending nor'easter

All patients have been automatically rescheduled to receive their coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday after the winter storm has passed

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Camden County COVID-19 vaccines Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

All appointments on Monday and Tuesday at Camden County's coronavirus vaccination center have been called off 'in the interest of the public's health and safety,' county officials said.

Camden County's coronavirus vaccination center will not administer any vaccine doses on Monday and Tuesday due to the winter storm that is expected to hit the region on Sunday.

The COVID-19 vaccination center, which has been set up at Camden County College's Blackwood campus, has automatically rescheduled all appointments for Wednesday "in the interest of the public's health and safety," county officials said.

RELATED: Winter storm warning issued for Philly region ahead of nor'easter

Patients who cannot make their newly scheduled appointment on Wednesday are encouraged to contact the county's COVID-19 vaccination center at 856-549-0530.

“Though we would like to keep the vaccination center open without interruption, we cannot, in the interest of our patients’ safety, expect anyone to travel to the site during what is forecasted to be a significant snow accumulation,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said. 

“The Camden County Department of Health, Jefferson Health New Jersey, and Cooper University Health Care, are prepared to accommodate any increase in patients later in the week without adjusting additional appointments.”

Due to a significant winter weather event forecasted to begin on Sunday night and continue through Monday, the Camden...

Posted by Camden County Government on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The forthcoming nor'easter is expected to drop as many as 14 inches of snow and sleet across the Philly region, starting on Sunday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.

