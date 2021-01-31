Camden County cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to impending nor'easter

January 31, 2021
Camden County's coronavirus vaccination center will not administer any vaccine doses on Monday and Tuesday due to the winter storm that is expected to hit the region on Sunday.
The COVID-19 vaccination center, which has been set up at Camden County College's Blackwood campus, has automatically rescheduled all appointments for Wednesday "in the interest of the public's health and safety," county officials said.
Patients who cannot make their newly scheduled appointment on Wednesday are encouraged to contact the county's COVID-19 vaccination center at 856-549-0530.
“Though we would like to keep the vaccination center open without interruption, we cannot, in the interest of our patients’ safety, expect anyone to travel to the site during what is forecasted to be a significant snow accumulation,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said.
“The Camden County Department of Health, Jefferson Health New Jersey, and Cooper University Health Care, are prepared to accommodate any increase in patients later in the week without adjusting additional appointments.”
The forthcoming nor'easter is expected to drop as many as 14 inches of snow and sleet across the Philly region, starting on Sunday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.
