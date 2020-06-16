More Sports:

June 16, 2020

New digital platform allows for Philly sports stars to send personalized video messages to fans

Current and former players of the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers are available on Cameo

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Athletes
Cameo Philly sports stars Ron Cortes/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA

Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins are among the many former and current Phillies who are available to send personalized video messages to fans on Cameo.

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to receive a birthday wish or congratulatory message from your favorite Philly sports star? Well, now you can thanks to a new digital platform called Cameo.

Launched in 2017, Cameo is the first digital platform connecting celebrities with fans in the form of personalized video messages. The website and app allows fans to reach out to their favorite celebrities and book them for greetings, shoutouts, birthday wishes, and congratulatory messages.

Those interested in a video message should fill out a request form for the celebrity they want, and videos take no more than a week to be processed. Once the video is ready, a link will be sent to the email and phone numbers provided upon request of the message.

Prices for personalized video messages vary based upon the celebrity, as the cost is listed on the celebrity’s booking page. 

More than 30,000 celebrities are now available on Cameo, many of which are former and current members of the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers.

Some of the former and current Eagles on Cameo include Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens, Ron Jaworski, and Brandon Graham. While video messages from the likes of Vince Papale, LaGarrette Blount, Jon Dorenbos, and Marquise Goodwin will cost less than $100, Michael Vick’s price currently sits at $1,000.

There are also a ton of former and current Phillies available on Cameo too, including Aaron Nola, Andrew McCutchen, Ryan Howard, and Jimmy Rollins. Prices range from as low as $15 for Mickey Morandini to as high as $250 for J-Roll. Other former and current Phillies on the platform include Larry Bowa, Lenny Dysktra, Scott Kingery, and Roman Quinn.

No current Sixers’ players are available yet, but former ones like Boban Marjanovic, Michael Carter-Williams, Larry Hughes, and James Michael McAdoo are on Cameo. Prices range from as low as $20 for McAdoo to as high as $85 for Marjanovic.

The only former or current Flyer available on the platform is Chris Pronger for $99.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sports Athletes Philadelphia Message Sixers Phillies Eagles Flyers Videos Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson expects Alshon Jeffery to be back, says he's 'a big part' of Eagles' offense
72_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffery_KateFrese.jpg

Interviews

Heckler calls Gov. Murphy a 'dictator' during live TV interview in Asbury Park
Phil Murphy interview Asbury Park

Health Insurance

If you've lost your health plan in the COVID crisis, you've got options
Health Insurance COVID-19

Eagles

Who will fill in at RG for Eagles with Brandon Brooks out?
900922_Eagles_Lions_Matt_Pryor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

Musician Shamir records video for 'On My Own' from Philly home during pandemic
shamir on my own

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America 2020: Jason Derulo to perform at Fourth of July concert
Wawa Welcome America

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved