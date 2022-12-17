The mRNA technology used in COVID-19 shots may soon help treat cancer

Messenger RNA technology, a key component of the most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, was first developed as a tool to combat cancer. Now, the success of those coronavirus shots has left many scientists optimistic that mRNA can indeed be used to reduce cancer deaths.

Early evidence arrived last week when Moderna released data on its experimental mRNA-based vaccine for melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer. In a small study, melanoma patients who were given the vaccine with Keytruda, a cancer immunotherapy drug manufactured by Merck, were 44% less likely to have a recurrence or die compared to those who only received Keytruda.

Serious adverse events were reported in 14.4% of the patients who received the vaccine and the drug, and in 10% of those who had received just Keytruda.