Two killed in North Philly fiery car crash, police say

The drivers of two cars are dead after a Tuesday morning crash that left one of the vehicles a charred husk.

Around 2 a.m., the two vehicles collided near the intersection of East Hunting Park Avenue and Broad Street, according to police. One of the cars struck the front of the other. The driver of the car that was hit was ejected from their vehicle, police say.

The vehicle that struck the other one caught fire after the collision. Both drivers, who police have not publicly identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet provided any possible causes for the crash. Witnesses told CBS Philadelphia that one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and sped on the wrong side of Broad Street before hitting the other car head-on.

Another witness told NBC10 that the scene was so chaotic that it was difficult to tell who was at fault. Police said that the incident remains under investigation.