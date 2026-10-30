Car that caught fire on I-95 could be linked to theft of $10,000 worth of beef

A car that caught fire on Interstate 95 reportedly could be connected to a cargo theft where $10,000 worth of frozen beef was stolen from a tractor trailer in Wissinoming.

Emergency services responded to reports of a burning vehicle near the Aramingo Avenue exit on the highway just before 5 a.m. Thursday, 6ABC reported. After putting out the flames, piles of meat were found inside the Dodge Journey that matched boxes that were reported stolen.

Other boxes were also thrown over the highway bridge and onto train tracks underneath.

The incident took place shortly after thieves allegedly cut the rear padlock off of a tractor trailer parked at 5200 Devereaux Ave. and stole five pallets of beef at 4:12 a.m., Philadelphia Police told PhillyVoice. The truck driver told police he was asleep in the cab when he woke up and saw people taking the meat. He then took video of three vehicles at the scene. Police said they were searching for a dark gray Nissan sedan and two dark-colored SUVs.

The investigation into that incident is ongoing with detectives in the Northeast, and anyone with information has been asked to call 215-686-3153 or 911. Authorities said it could be connected to multiple other cargo thefts that have occurred in the past month.

"It's likely the same crew. We haven't made the connection yet," John Ryan, commanding officer of Northeast Detectives, told 6ABC.

Philadelphia Police did not immediately return a request for comment on whether the car fire was related to Thursday's theft or other incidents.

On Tuesday, 3,000 pounds of snow crab legs were stolen from a truck just before 5 a.m. on Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. Another $40,000 worth of meat was stolen in early October, as well.

Police have said trucking companies should use steel locks, which can slow thieves down, and drivers should park overnight in well-lit areas. Law enforcement will also be increasing patrols in the places where trucks often park.