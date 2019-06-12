More Sports:

June 12, 2019

Chase Utley says he hates the Mets in L.A. broadcast debut

Former Phillies second baseman also reveals his favorite teammate during his 16-year career

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
MLB Phillies
Utley Mets Tejada Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Former Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley and New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada on the ground after a play at second base during the seventh inning in game two of the 2015 NLDS at Dodger Stadium.

Philadelphia Phillies legend Chase Utley is going the way of former teammates Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard, making spot appearances on TV. Utley joined the SportsNet LA studio show on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Utley spent his entire career, on both coasts, destroying the New York Mets in ruthless fashion. His career stats at Citi Field alone have been so eye-popping that a section of the park was named Utley's Corner to acknowledge his ownership of the Mets.

RELATED: Chase Utley had the perfect reaction to missing Phillies-Dodgers for a Kidz Bop concert

It's no surprise Mets fans despise Utley. When he appeared last month on WFAN's "Boomer & Gio" show in New York, an angry woman called in to berate him on behalf of Mets fans everywhere. Utley thanked her. 

During his broadcast debut in Los Angeles, Utley was asked about his feelings toward his former NL East rival. He clarified for the record that he does, in fact, hate the New York Mets.

Utley also was asked a few other questions about his playing days, including who he considers his favorite teammate over his 16-year career. The nod goes to Pat Burrell. 

Most professional athletes would stay away from nasty responses to leading questions. It's refreshing to hear Utley proudly announce his hatred for the Mets. If that's what motivated him to destroy them so often, there's nothing wrong with that. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more MLB Phillies Los Angeles TV Chase Utley Mets Dodgers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins opens up about desire for new contract, says he won't skip Eagles training camp
Malcolm-Jenkins_061119_usat

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved