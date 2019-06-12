Chase Utley says he hates the Mets in L.A. broadcast debut

Philadelphia Phillies legend Chase Utley is going the way of former teammates Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard, making spot appearances on TV. Utley joined the SportsNet LA studio show on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Utley spent his entire career, on both coasts, destroying the New York Mets in ruthless fashion. His career stats at Citi Field alone have been so eye-popping that a section of the park was named Utley's Corner to acknowledge his ownership of the Mets.