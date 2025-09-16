Checking in on recent former Eagles: Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Isaiah Rodgers off to fast starts

September 16, 2025
The Eagles are 2-0, but the vibes in Philly are so-so.
Philly is winning ugly, and its offense is barely moving the ball.
Interestingly, it's the defensive veterans they decided not to bring back who have been playing the best with their respective new teams so far this season — while the Eagles defense steps up as one of the best units in football.
Howie Roseman is among the elite GMs in all of sports, but even he gets it wrong sometimes. Which players are the Eagles missing the most this season? Here's a quick roundup of how some recent former Eagles have fared so far through two weeks of games:
Isaiah Rodgers, CB, Vikings
The Eagles have some issues at outside corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell, and Rodgers seems like the one that got away. The 27-year-old signed a 2-year, $15 million (with $8 million guaranteed) contract with Minnesota this offseason, where he has played nearly every snap. In Week 2's loss, he had four tackles, including one for loss. On the year, he's allowed just two completions on six targets for 47 yards. For contrast, Adoree' Jackson has been targeted 14 times, with nine completed passes his way for 137 yards.
Darius Slay, CB, Steelers
At 34, the Eagles likely cut ties with the former All-Pro at the right time. He's playing every snap in Pittsburgh this season and has seven total tackles. He had a nice pass breakup in Week 2.
Milton Williams, DT, Patriots
Williams is doing his best to make good on the $104 million New England gave him this offseason. He collected two sacks against the Dolphins last weekend.
Mekhi Becton, OG, Chargers
Becton was a stud at guard last year in Philly, and he left for what was likely more money in Los Angeles. He's been solid, keeping Justin Herbert safe — he's yet to be credited for a sack allowed. Pro Football Focus is awarding Becton with a modest 56.8 overall grade so far.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Texans
CJGJ had four tackles and a QB hit Monday night, and while he does find himself around the football quite a bit, he hasn't been very good in coverage this season so far. Pro Football Reference is dinging him for a 118.7 QB rating against.
Josh Sweat, DE, Cardinals
Sweat had a monster game Sunday, forcing a fumble, sacking Bryce Young and adding two tackles for loss. The Eagles could probably use his pass rush prowess right now.
Bryce Huff, DE, 49ers
Huff has a sack now on the season as he works his way into the pass rush rotation in San Francisco. He needs seven more of them for the Eagles to get improved draft compensation.
Oren Burks, LB, Bengals
In limited action against the Jaguars, the former Eagles backup linebacker had four tackles Sunday.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Raiders
After the Eagles traded Pickett for a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (who they cut), the QB-rich Browns traded Pickett to the Raiders to recoup that fifth-rounder. He's Geno Smith's backup there.
Kenny Gainwell, RB, Steelers
Gainwell had eight touches in the running back rotation this past weekend, running five times for 20 yards and adding three catches for 16 yards. Aaron Rodgers clearly likes him in the pass game, as he has nine targets this season.
Darian Kinnard, OL, Packers
Kinnard played 23 total snaps in Green Bay Thursday night, six of them on special teams and the rest at tackle.
Jack Stoll, TE, Saints
The former Eagles' blocking tight end played 18 offensive snaps for New Orleans but didn't register any stats in their recent loss.
Avonte Maddox, CB, Lions
Maddox made the Detroit roster out of camp and is a depth corner. He played in just 20 defensive snaps Sunday, recording one tackle.
