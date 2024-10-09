More Health:

October 09, 2024

Conjoined twin boys, born last year with a shared liver, successfully separated by CHOP surgeons

Amari and Javar Ruffin went home for the first time this week after spending more than a year in the hospital.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Twins
CHOP Conjoined Twins Provided Image/CHOP

Conjoined twins Amari and Javar Ruffin are shown above before they underwent an 8-hour surgery in August to separate them at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The boys were joined at the liver, sternum and abdominal walls.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia surgeons recently separated conjoined twin boys who were born last year with a shared liver, sternum and abdominal walls. The boys had been born more than two months early and spent more than a year in the hospital before going home this week, about two months after their surgery in August.

Parents Tim and Shaneka Ruffin learned they were going to have twins at 12 weeks into Shaneka's pregnancy. A routine ultrasound revealed there were two heartbeats and and further testing confirmed the babies were conjoined facing one another.

MOREBaby boomers are living longer than previous generations, but they have more health problems

The West Philly family initially was advised to consider terminating the pregnancy to avoid potentially life-threatening complications for Shaneka and her two boys, Amari and Javar. Conjoined twins are extremely rare, occurring once in every 35,000 to 80,000 births. They occur when a woman produces a single egg that doesn't separate completely after it is fertilized.

"You don't know where to go from there when you've never experienced this," Shaneka said in a video CHOP produced about the family's journey.

The Ruffins decided they wanted to explore their options and scheduled a consultation at CHOP. The hospital has completed 32 surgeries to separate conjoined twins since 1957, more than another hospital in North America.

Tests confirmed the two boys' chests and hearts were not joined, and that each of their hearts had normal structure and function. Although they were joined at the liver, Amari and Javar each had roughly equal-sized portions of the organ that would be able to thrive independently. The liver is the largest internal organ in the body, responsible for filtering blood and aiding in digestion. 

"We told them that first day that things looked favorable for separation," Dr. Holly Hedrick, a pediatric surgeon at CHOP, said in the video.

When the boys were born at CHOP in September 2023, they weighed a combined six pounds. They had to spend 10 months in the hospital preparing for separation while they underwent otherwise normal stages of infant development.

Shaneka said she felt a "disconnect" while her twins were in the hospital, because she couldn't experience motherhood with them at home with the Ruffins' two other kids. CHOP provided mental health counseling as part of the process leading up to the surgery to help the family cope.

"You put on a front and a smile, like 'Oh, these are my babies,' but inside you're screaming like, 'What is going on?'" Shaneka said.

The surgery to separate Amari and Javar on Aug. 21 lasted eight hours. The boys were first divided from one another and then underwent individual surgeries to preserve the function of their livers and contain their internal organs with a layer of absorbable mesh. Plastic surgeons then worked to expand their skin across their abdomens and create belly buttons for each of the boys.

Babies who are born conjoined face significant risks, including stillbirth. They have an overall survival rate of just 7.5%, and only 60% of those surgically separated survive, according to the National Institutes of Health. About three-quarters of conjoined twins are connected at least partially at the chest and share some organs. Outcomes for surgery are generally better the fewer organs the infants share. Survival is extremely rare when surgery is performed on twins who are connected at the heart.

Amari and Javar remained in the hospital after their recoveries to work with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and rehab medicine physicians to prepare them for developmental milestones. They went home with their parents Tuesday and will continue to have weekly follow-up care at CHOP.

"Seeing them each in their own beds was an indescribable feeling," Shaneka said. "It feels like we are beginning a new journey as a family of six. We are so grateful to CHOP for helping make this day possible and letting us start this next chapter."

Dr. Nahla Khalek, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at CHOP, said the Ruffins' story speaks to the power of giving patients a full spectrum of care.

"I think it's incredibly important to respect and empower patients and their families by offering them a level of education and assessment where even if we can't change the scenario, they at least feel empowered enough that they can make informed decisions about their pregnancy," Khalek said in the video.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Twins Philadelphia Children's Health CHOP Babies Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Surgery

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Health Equity Forum

Policy changes are needed to address health inequities, IBX forum speakers say
Limited - FCCC Dr. Cann

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Development

Former Philly health commissioner opposes proposed 76ers arena

76ers arena hospital

Fall

Here's what's happening at the Betsy Ross House this fall

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Senior Health

Baby boomers are living longer than previous generations, but they have more health problems

Baby Boomers health

TV

'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 has a Will Smith-inspired line dance

Quinta Brunson 'Abbott'

Phillies

Winning do-or-die games is uncharted territory for Phillies

Nick-Castellanos-Phillies-NLDS_100924_USAT

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Weekend with performances, crafts

museum american revolution indigenous peoples weekend

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved