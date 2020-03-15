More Sports:

March 15, 2020

Report: NBA player who faced Sixers earlier this week tests positive for coronavirus

Christian Wood had previously played against Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz last week

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Coronavirus
Christian Wood Coronavirus NBA Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons’ big man Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, just days after facing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Detroit Pistons’ big man Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, just days after facing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Wood, who has reportedly “shown no symptoms and is doing well," becomes the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night, as well as his teammate Donovan Mitchell on Thursday morning

Before facing the Sixers this past Wednesday night, Wood played against the Gobert and Mitchell-led Jazz last Saturday. The 24-year-old Wood previously played for the Sixers during his rookie season back in 2015-16, as well as for their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue 87ers (now known as the Blue Coats), that same season. He would play for the 87ers again during the 2017-18 season.

The news of Wood’s test results comes just days after Sixers players were advised to self-quarantine following Wednesday’s game against Detroit, the last one played by the 76ers before the NBA indefinitely suspended its season. 

No Sixers players have yet to test positive for COVID-19, but the team said that precautions were being taken “based on our recent game schedule and who we played, and we are in the process of organizing for our players to receive COVID-19 testing, as well as testing for staff who came in close contact with our players or exhibit symptoms."

When asked if the Sixers or the health officials they were consulting with had recommendations with regard to testing and/or self-quarantine for people who were in attendance for last Wednesday's game against the Pistons, a Sixers official said they did not currently have information on that matter, and that the team had been initially focused on their own employees.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday night that play will not resume for at least 30 days.

The Wells Fargo Center announced on Thursday afternoon that it would close down for the rest of the month in order to mitigate the spread of the virus at sporting events and concerts at the arena.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Coronavirus Philadelphia Detroit Sixers 76ers Pistons

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Movies

Missing the games? Here are the best sports movies, TV shows and documentaries to stream
brockmire_031320_usat

Illness

Second coronavirus patient in New Jersey dies as statewide cases spike to 69
Coronavirus New Jersey

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Penn State

Penn State left feeling 'devastated,' 'mad' and 'bitter' after seeing NCAA dreams dashed by coronavirus
Pat-Chambers_031320_usat

Books

Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors
Amazon's editors pick the top books to read this March

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved