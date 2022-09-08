Watch a high-wire walking performance during FringeArts' festival this month

A performing arts celebration from FringeArts begins on Thursday and will be the company's largest event yet, bringing together more than 200 productions at venues across Philadelphia.

In collaboration with Fringe Festival, the Philadelphia Circus Campus is hosting a series of performances at its West Mount Airy location at 6452 Greene St. Circus Campus Presents will run from Sept. 9 through Oct. 1 and will feature 14 one-night-only shows.

Most performances are for people of all ages – though a handful are recommended for people older than 7, 13, or 16. Each act celebrates the community that has formed at the Circus Campus since it opened in 2017 and will take viewers on a journey through the history of circus arts.

"As we celebrate our five-year anniversary at Circus Campus, we thought it was a great time to bring together a collection of performances from our community to showcase all of the amazing circus talent we have right here in Northwest Philadelphia," said Shana Kennedy, Circus Campus founder and owner. "My husband (Greg) has also recently renovated our downstage with a new lighting and sound system, which will be great for these artists."

Many of the performers are circus artists, but there also will be musicians, poets, magicians, dancers and theatre artists.

On Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., check out "The Give & Take Jugglers," which has been a hit with audiences for the last 40 years. The comedic show uses techniques from vaudeville, circus arts, theatre and music to create a performance that feels contemporary.

People ages 13 and older can watch "I.D.: Intimate Deceptions," on Saturday, Sept. 10. Performances occur every hour from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The 30-minute show demonstrates how magic can be used as metaphors for time.

"Funicular Circus" is being held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. The show, created by Mount Airy resident Dave Gilles, combines the traditional materials and techniques of wire walking with elements of sculpture and design. Attendees also can check out "Science, Engineering and Art: A Juggler's Perspective" at 5:30 p.m. The production focuses on Greg Kennedy's journey from a professional engineer to a renowned juggler.

On Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 and 8 p.m., join Circus Campus for "Pink Lemonade," an all-ages show that features juggling, aerials, partner movement and dance.

Chris Ivey, a character juggler, is performing on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Following that, professional magician Lindsay Noel will explore her journey from cabaret to magic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Check out "Social Media Circus" on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 and 9 p.m. The show, which is most suited for people ages 13 and older, presents a one-man sideshow focused on the impacts of social media.

"Stunkered: Stuck in a Bunker" will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:45 and 8:45 p.m. The comedic show explores the dynamic of two people stuck in a very small space together. "Bodies," a cabaret-style movement performance best suited for people ages 16 and older, is taking place the same day.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 and 7:30 p.m., check out "Andrew has Projects, Cubby has Comments," a two-person variety show featuring shadow puppets and gags.

"Trick Machine," a juggling showcase by Zak McAllister, takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. Surrounded by wood, power tools and cables, McAllister will demonstrate what juggling has meant to him over the last 15 years.

The series will close out with "Spherus" on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. The modern circus allows performers to interact with light and multimedia to create a new world for the audience.

Tickets for each show are available now for $20, or $15 for students.



Friday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Times vary | Tickets $20, $15 for students

Philadelphia Circus Campus

6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, PA 19119