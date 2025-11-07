More Events:

November 07, 2025

Acrobatics and holiday spectacle return to Philly with ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’

The reimagined holiday production runs Dec. 23–28 at the Miller Theater.

"Cirque Dreams Holidaze" will return to the Miller Theater from Dec. 23 to 28 with a reimagined production that combines Broadway-style storytelling with contemporary circus performances. The family-friendly show features acrobatics, music and dance set against a festive holiday backdrop.

The story follows Clara, a young girl whose Christmas Eve takes an unexpected turn when a snowstorm threatens to keep her family away. Her journey through a dreamlike world called Holidaze introduces audiences to high-flying stunts, whimsical characters and colorful stage designs. The story builds to a finale that celebrates courage, connection and the spirit of the season.

This year’s production features a diverse lineup of circus artists performing aerial acts, juggling, acrobatics and choreographed stunts. New musical numbers join familiar holiday favorites, accompanied by refreshed sets, lighting and costumes that transform the stage into a winter spectacle.

The weeklong engagement includes eight performances during the week of Christmas.

Tickets are available online at ensembleartsphilly.org, by phone at 215-893-1999, or at the Academy of Music Box Office.

"Cirque Dream Holidaze"

Dec. 23-28 | Show times vary
Miller Theater
250 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tickets: $53 - $131

