Schwarburger 2.0, bratwurst sandwich coming to Citizens Bank Park in 2024

When the Phillies welcome fans back to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday for Opening Day, there will be a number of new concessions to try from food vendor Aramark, which is bringing a back a revamped version of last postseason's Schwarburger.

The Schwarburger 2.0, inspired by the tastes of power-hitter Kyle Schwarber, features a beef patty topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, fried egg, crispy onions and a signature sauce. It will be available all season at the concession stand in Section 142. The original Schwarburger, sold to support charity during last year's playoff run, had a 1/2 pound burger, smoked BBQ brisket, sharp American cheese, bacon, onion rings and a cherry pepper relish.

Manco & Manco's popular boardwalk-style pizza from the Jersey Shore also will be expanding to the upper deck this season, with a stand in the terrace-level Section 321. After its debut in Ashburn Alley two years ago, Manco & Manco expanded last season with other stands at Pass and Stow, Miller Lite Liberty Landing, Section 137 and Section 212 in the Hall of Fame Club.



Citizens Bank Park is one of nine MLB stadiums served by Aramark, which typically changes up some of its offerings from year to year. USA Today recently ranked the food at Citizens Bank Park among the top 10 in the league, behind only Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Milwaukee's American Family Field and the Mets' top-ranked Citi Field.

New items this year include a bratwurst sandwich topped with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio's Bakery Roll. That will be available at Pass and Stow, the sports pub next to the third base gate.

Provided Image/Aramark Pass and Stow, the pub along the third base line at Citizens Bank Park, will have a new bratwurst sandwich this season.

The P.J. Whelihan's in Section 147 will have a wing flavor of the month promotion this season that starts the year with Flamin' Pickleback sauce.

For dessert, fans can try a loaded funnel cake fry sundae topped with homemade strawberry compote, vanilla soft serve and whipped cream. That's available in Section 142. Souvenir caps with Richman's soft-serve ice cream or Dippin' Dots will be served in select sections throughout the ballpark.

Provided Image/Aramark Provided Image/Aramark The loaded funnel cake fry sundae will be available in Section 142.



At the gluten-free kiosk in Section 122, there's a new chocolate brownie with marshmallow filling and new Herr’s fire roasted sweet corn popcorn.

Also new this year will be a non-alcoholic, frozen "slush puppy" drink sold in Phillies colors with cherry and blue raspberry flavors. They'll be available at the stand in Section 139.

New souvenirs at the New Era Phillies Team Store will include a number of commemorative items recognizing the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park. There will be new Phillie Phanatic items for kids and adults, the return of the Phanatic pin of the month program and ballpark exclusive bobbleheads.

Provided Image/Aramark The New Era Phillies Team store will have exclusive bobbleheads this season, including one commemorating Bryce Harper's 300th home run.



