City Council calls for examining policies for domestic violence cases following Kada Scott's death

Kada Scott's death has prompted City Council to examine Philadelphia's policies when incidents of domestic violence are reported.

Council members unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to hold a future hearing, naming the municipal courts, sheriff's office, district attorney's office and police department in the legislation.

On Oct. 4, Scott, 23, disappeared from her workplace at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill. Her remains were found two weeks later at the vacant Ada Lewis Middle School in East Germantown after an anonymous tip was submitted to police.

Keon King, 21, turned himself in last week and was charged with arson, kidnapping and other offenses on Monday. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office also brought homicide charges against him following a ruling from the medical examiner's office. Investigators believe that King may have worked with an accomplice, but have not made any additional arrests.

Following King's arrest, the district attorney's office has come under fire after it was revealed that King was also arrested in April for allegedly kidnapping and strangling another woman. Those charges were dropped after the woman, reportedly King's ex-girlfriend, and a witness failed to appear in court twice.

In a news conference last week, District Attorney Larry Krasner said the city's cash bail system interfered with the case, as King was able to be released almost immediately. While his office could have filed a motion for a higher bail, Krasner said that move sometimes leads to bail amounts being lowered. A representative for the municipal courts told the Inquirer that was untrue.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who introduced the legislation, said he's looking forward to the hearing and policy changes within the criminal justice system because Scott's family needs "more than just prayers and words and speech."

"I think we failed a young lady," Johnson said. "You've got two agencies, two city departments, pointing fingers at one another and at the end of the day, that's not going to bring any resolution to the family."

The legislation notes that there are several domestic violence organizations in Philadelphia that work to support victims, including Women Against Abuse, Congreso de Latinos Unidos and Lutheran Settlement House. However, it said that work must be "reinforced" by an effective and equitable justice system.

Krasner has been an advocate for an end to the city's cash bail system. He said it sometimes leaves those arrested for minor crimes behind bars because they can't afford bail while those with access to funds can be released, even if it involved a violent incident.

"This is what we've been talking about for a long time, it's not just whether or not he's in custody immediately," Krasner said Friday. "It's also, 'What is the situation of a victim of domestic violence who has to go to court, knowing that the defendant will walk out the same door she came in?'"

However, he said prosecutors could have continued bringing charges against King based on video evidence. The charges in that case were refiled following Scott's disappearance and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.