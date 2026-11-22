Six people show up for dinner at Boddy Manor. When their host turns up dead, everyone at the table is a suspect.

“Clue,” the touring stage comedy based on the 1985 movie and classic board game, comes to Wilmington’s Playhouse on Rodney Square for four performances Jan. 8–10.

The play borrows the suspects, rooms and weapons from the Hasbro board game and the setup from the 1985 movie. Adam Brett plays Wadsworth, the butler at the center of the action, as the dinner party tries to figure out who did it.

Casey Hushion directs the comedy, which gives the audience its own chance to size up Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard and the rest of the suspects before the mystery is solved.

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Two actors in the cast have ties to the area. West Chester native Madeline Raube plays Mrs. Peacock. University of Delaware graduate Kyle Yampiro makes his national touring debut as Professor Plum. The play has roots in the region, too. Sandy Rustin’s stage adaptation was originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope.

The Wilmington run includes evening shows Friday and Saturday and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Individual tickets are available through The Grand’s show page or by calling 302-888-0200.

Schedule:

Friday, Jan. 8, 2027 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 | 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10 | 2 p.m.

Location: The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19801

Tickets: The Grand

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