Late night tackles Robert Mueller congressional testimony: 'Trump 2020 — I'm Too Pretty for Jail'

Robert Mueller testified before Congress on Tuesday and while the testimony was serious, informative, and professional, late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers found the comedy gold in special counsel's straight-forward responses.



The hosts played around with the content, noting on comments the president made in relation to Mueller's testimony as well as the his old-school nickname, "Bobby Three Sticks" — as Colbert now likes to call him.

Though one of the strongest statements made by the FBI director was in an answer to a question asked by republican congressman Ken Buck. When asked if Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice after he left office, Mueller responded fairly quickly with a "yes" response.

"Oh, those were very fast yeses," Meyers joked, before responding with a fake question and answer: "'And would you like to be there the day he is arrested?' 'Yes.'"





Fallon and Colbert responded to the joke from a personal perspective of the president.

"I think Trump has a new campaign slogan, 'Trump 2020 — I'm too pretty for jail," Colbert joked.

"Right now in Russia, Putin is looking at his phone like, 'Any second now. Hello, Donald. Yes, I can help,'" Fallon joked.

Though Fallon didn't nail the monologue all the way through. The host screwed up while delivering one of the first jokes in the monologue. He said, "Mueller was questioned by 60 lawmakers for six hours. The only time you get grilled like that is if you're single at your family reunion." But it fell a bit flat when he muddled the pronunciation on "reunion." Philadelphian and M.C. for The Roots, Tarqiq "Black Thought" Trotter, starts to laugh at him. Fallon replies, "Unbelievable. That's the first joke you've laughed at all night, man."

Fallon then says, "It's like if Sylvester Stallone was doing the monologue," and gives his best impression of the "Rocky" star.









