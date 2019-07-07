More Health:

July 07, 2019

Men gain more weight during freshman year than women, study finds

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Weight Gain
Burger Fries EDWARD FRANKLIN/UNSPLASH

Male college freshmen tend gain more than twice as much weight as their female counterparts, according to a new study. One reason why? Male participants drank about twice as much alcohol as women.

Rising high school graduates are warned each year to beware of the notorious "freshman 15," but new research suggests men have a bigger problem packing on pounds in college than women.

A study published recently in the journal PLOS One looked at the body changes of 301 men and women over the course of their freshman years.

Researchers questioned study participants about their diets and performed bioelectric impedance analysis to determine their body weight, body fat percent, lean body mass and fat mass.

Findings from the study revealed that men gained an average of 8.4 pounds, while women added approximately four pounds.

"Males also had greater absolute increases in waist circumference, waist to hip ratio, fat mass and lean mass than females, but when fat mass was expressed as a percent of total weight gained, females gained more fat than males," the researchers said.

Much of the weight gain in both sexes was attributed to a higher intake of familiar fatty culprits during the stressful early days of college. Study participants reported eating more donuts, cakes, fried chicken, beer and liquor over the course of the year. The men consumed nearly twice as much alcohol as women and had a greater reduction in vegetable intake.

The researchers suggested that the environment on colleges campus, where 72 percent of the study participants lived, may be a factor in making poor dietary choices as students adjust to having complete control over what they eat.

"Future research should focus on mitigating these adverse changes particularly during times of stress through the development of effective sex-specific interventions targeted at improving dietary habits and nutritional knowledge, as well as mitigating adverse body composition changes as students transition into university life," the study concluded.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Weight Gain United States College Universities Diet Obesity Weight

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Which current Eagles are on pace to make it into the Hall of Fame?
102118FletcherCox

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner linked to Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, has holiday run-in with ex Ben Simmons
Kendall Jenner instagram post

Investigations

Jet ski reportedly found in disappearance of New Jersey couple in Barbados
Suarez Devil

Sixers

Kawhi Leonard's move to Clippers opens up Eastern Conference for Sixers to take
Sixers-Raptors-Game-4-1-050519_USAT

Healthy Eating

So far cultured meat has been burgers – the next big challenge is animal-free steaks
Beef Steak Meat 07052019

Movies

15 films to watch when you need a break from the beach
15 best Netflix films for summer

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved