Students get in free on College Night at the Barnes Foundation

The Barnes Foundation on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, in partnership with Campus Philly, is offering college students free admission to the stunning art collection on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Online registration for free, timed tickets opens on Friday, Nov. 6.

"College students are invited to take a break from on-screen classes and find inspiration through in-person encounters with art," states the Barnes.



Students will have access to all of the galleries, as well as the special exhibit "Elijah Pierce's America," which features more than 100 works by the woodcarver.

College Night will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. The Barnes is located at 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Masks are required.