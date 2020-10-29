More Events:

October 29, 2020

Students get in free on College Night at the Barnes Foundation

Register online for a ticket to see the renowned art collection

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Barnes Foundation College Night Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

College Night at the Barnes Foundation runs from 6 to 9 p.m. It's hosted in partnership with Campus Philly.

The Barnes Foundation on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, in partnership with Campus Philly, is offering college students free admission to the stunning art collection on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Online registration for free, timed tickets opens on Friday, Nov. 6.

"College students are invited to take a break from on-screen classes and find inspiration through in-person encounters with art," states the Barnes.

Students will have access to all of the galleries, as well as the special exhibit "Elijah Pierce's America," which features more than 100 works by the woodcarver.

College Night will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. The Barnes is located at 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Masks are required.

Sinead Cummings
