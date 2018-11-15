More News:

November 15, 2018

Delco man arrested for allegedly creating homemade explosives

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Explosives
Lemar King Source/Delaware County District Attorney's Office

Lemar Jowell King, 24, of Collingdale.

A Collingdale, Delaware County, man is facing felony charges after authorities allegedly found homemade incendiary devices while serving a bench warrant for a separate narcotics offense, prosecutors said Thursday.

Lemar Jowell King, 24, was arrested at his home in the 700 block of Clifton Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police who responded to the residence found the front door had been barricaded.

King, who had failed to appear in court for the narcotics offense, refused to answer the door, according to prosecutors.

Authorities forced access into the home and arrested King on the spot. As they escorted him out of the apartment, they allegedly found four suspected bombs along with matches on a table just inside the front door.

A bomb squad and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms determined that the suspicious devices contained a clear flammable liquid and had wicks attached to them.

King is charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe and related offenses.

“In this case, the defendant, Lemar King, put his surrounding community and officers in serious danger through the creation of four volatile, flammable homemade incendiary devices which could have caused bodily harm and even death if ignited,” Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland, said.

King is being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Explosives Collingdale Crime Bombs Arrests Delaware County

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Saints: Five matchups to watch
111418DrewBrees

Uber

Uber’s new rewards program launches in Philly, eight other cities
Uber Stock

Food & Drink

Dine-out for Thanksgiving, 10 restaurants that'll do the cooking for you
Dine-out for Thanksgiving this year

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 11
111418RonaldDarby

Holiday

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park offering holiday tours, new attractions
Historic Houses of Fairmount Park at Christmas, decorated for holidays

Prevention

New Jefferson Health partnership will offer free genetic testing to its employees
Stock_Carroll - Thomas Jefferson Hospital

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.