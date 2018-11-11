Lancaster hospital employee charged with alleged indecent assault of patient

A Lancaster man is in custody and charged with indecent assault after an alleged September incident at Lancaster General Hospital.

Lancaster police said Saturday they’d determined Shawn Moyer, 30, was employed as a pulmonary therapist at the hospital when he allegedly assaulted an unconscious patient, according to PennLive.

It's unclear whether Moyer is still employed by the hospital.

The alleged victim told police he woke up in a hospital room and “felt someone touching his genitals in a way that was not related to medical care.”

When the alleged victim opened his eyes, he told police he saw a man standing in the room with his genitals also exposed, and the man then fled the room.

On top of indecent assault, Moyer is also charged with neglect of care for a dependent, open lewdness, indecent exposure, and invasion of privacy, according to PennLive.

Moyer is reportedly in custody at Lancaster County Prison.

