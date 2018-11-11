More News:

November 11, 2018

Lancaster hospital employee charged with alleged indecent assault of patient

Police confirmed that Shawn Moyer, 30, was a pulmonary therapist at the hospital

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hospitals
Lancaster General Hospital Screenshot/Google Street View

A view of Lancaster General Hospital.

A Lancaster man is in custody and charged with indecent assault after an alleged September incident at Lancaster General Hospital.

Lancaster police said Saturday they’d determined Shawn Moyer, 30, was employed as a pulmonary therapist at the hospital when he allegedly assaulted an unconscious patient, according to PennLive

It's unclear whether Moyer is still employed by the hospital.

The alleged victim told police he woke up in a hospital room and “felt someone touching his genitals in a way that was not related to medical care.”

When the alleged victim opened his eyes, he told police he saw a man standing in the room with his genitals also exposed, and the man then fled the room.

On top of indecent assault, Moyer is also charged with neglect of care for a dependent, open lewdness, indecent exposure, and invasion of privacy, according to PennLive.

Moyer is reportedly in custody at Lancaster County Prison.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hospitals Lancaster Philadelphia Pennsylvania Crime Assault

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' trade for Jimmy Butler carries significant risk and upside
111018-JimmyButler-USAToday

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Eagles

Week 10 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Cowboys
110918_Wentz-Cowboys_usat

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Sports Radio

The rise of Marc Farzetta — from Angelo Cataldi's heir apparent to his morning rival
1109_Farzetta_2

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.