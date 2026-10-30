Comcast announces mass layoffs amid company-wide restructuring

Comcast is cutting over 600 jobs at its Philadelphia headquarters as it "fundamentally redesign(s)" its overall organization.

The 634 affected employees are receiving two months' notice, with layoffs expected to take effect beginning Dec. 31. In select cases, workers in eliminated positions will stay until Dec. 31, 2027. Comcast said it will try to place impacted staffers in open roles or one of the roughly 500 new positions it plans to add at the corporate towers at 1701 JFK Blvd. and 1800 Arch St. amid the restructuring.

"Comcast is fundamentally redesigning our organization to build a more agile company and better serve our customers," the company wrote in its WARN notice to the Pennsylvania labor department. "These changes will help us accelerate innovation and compete more effectively in a rapidly changing industry.

"We are deeply grateful to the colleagues whose roles are affected and for the contributions they have made to Comcast. Philadelphia is our home. It’s where our company was founded and built, and it remains central to who we are and our future."

The telecommunications giant, which is also cutting 119 jobs in New Jersey and 159 in Washington, said employees who do not transition to a different role within the company will be entitled to severance benefits. None of these workers belong to a union, Comcast claims.

The corporation intends to create over 1,100 new positions across its U.S. campuses in the reorganization.

The shakeup arrives just months after the company announced plans to split into two entities. The separation, which requires regulatory approval, would spin off the NBCUniversal entertainment properties — NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, Peacock, Universal Pictures and its namesake theme parks, among others — into a standalone company and Comcast into another focused on broadband and wireless service. The process is expected to play out into 2027.

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