More Health:

March 02, 2020

John Oliver addresses coronavirus fears on 'Last Week Tonight'

The comedian advises against gargling bleach, licking subway polls

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
Last Week Tonight John Oliver coronavirus Last Week Tonight/YouTube

Comedian John Oliver examines the coronavirus outbreak on 'Last Week Tonight,' chastising President Donald Trump's response and fake cures.

John Oliver took a deep dive into the coronavirus outbreak during his main segment on "Last Week Tonight," tackling governmental responses, crock cures and public fears as he answered a simple question – how worried should you be?  

On the same episode in which he ripped the Phillie Phanatic's new look, Oliver chided people for trying to prevent coronavirus infection by gargling bleach. 

Is that really an effective remedy, the comedian wondered? The answer is a resounding no. Or, as Oliver put it, "As they say, being dead is already the best medicine." 

Still, Oliver pointed out that public fears aren't necessarily misplaced — the illness has a 2% mortality rate, which is 20 times higher than the seasonal flu. The virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives — which is three times higher than the death tolls for both SARS and MERS. 

The virus killed two people in Washington over the weekend – the first deaths reported in the United States. New cases also were reported in Florida, New York and Rhode Island. There are now 43 U.S. cases – plus another 48 repatriated Americans with the illness – according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

A Harvard epidemiologist predicts that 40% to 70% of the world's population is likely to be infected this year. But as Oliver noted, "There's only one infectious disease that two-thirds of the world should be getting right now ... and that's Adam Driver fever." 

Still, President Donald Trump's response to the spreading coronavirus was Oliver's key concern. 

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump tapped Vice President Mike Pence to lead the U.S. response to the virus — failing to acknowledge that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar remains chairman of a task force overseeing the same response. 

Trump also attempted to downplay the virus by repeatedly saying it could go away in April. Some viruses, like influenza, wane during the summer months, but Oliver noted they often return come fall. He pointed to the 1918 flu pandemic, in which the flu returned with a vengeance. 

So, how worried should you be? 

"A bit," Oliver said. But he stressed that keeping a "sensible balance" is key. 

"If you're drinking bleach to protect yourself right now, then you should probably calm the f*** down. If you are licking subway poles because you're sure nothing can hurt you — maybe don't do that. You want to stay somewhere between those two extremes. Don't be complacent and don’t be a f***ing idiot."

 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus United States Infectious Disease COVID-19 John Oliver Last Week Tonight Illness Virus Deaths

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2020 mock draft, version 3.0
030120KJHamler

Viral

Locals react to wild stolen ambulance chase after shirtless Philly driver
Ambulance Chase Viral Tweets

Healthy Eating

Obsessing over a healthy diet can lead to an unusual eating disorder
Orthorexia nervosa eating disorder healthy diet

Eagles

Mailbag: Will the Eagles actually make their (projected) 10 picks this year?
030120HowieRoseman

TV

Jason Segel's 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' is so weird it just might work
Dispatches From Elsewhere

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Flower Show 2020: Where to find 'Riviera Holiday'-inspired specials
Flower Show food and drink specials

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved