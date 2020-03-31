Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opening in Camden

March 31, 2020
A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open Wednesday at Cooper's Poynt Park in Camden.
The site will serve Camden County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms and have received a testing referral from a medical provider, the Freeholder Board announced Tuesday.
The site, located at 801 Delaware Ave., will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cooper University Health Care, Virtua Health and Camden County officials collaborated to open the testing facility, which will run through April 15.
Camden County has reported 200 COVID-19 cases and one death as of Tuesday morning.
“As the entire country and state continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important county residents have access and opportunity to testing," Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said in a statement. "This initiative combined with social distancing and other mitigation factors will help us break the back of this virus.”
There are several other testing sites operating in Camden County.
Cooper is running a COVID-19 testing site at its Cherry Hill location, 1210 Brace Road.
Jefferson Health has testing sites available at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, 2201 Chapel Ave West, and at Jefferson Stratford Hospital, 18 East Laurel Road. Both sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and require a referral.
