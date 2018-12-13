More Events:

December 13, 2018

Warm up to this dance party with a boot camp workout

Fitness company teams up with Center City bar for a fitness/dance event

By PhillyVoice Staff
Embrace Your Fit is throwing a dance party/bootcamp workout.

For those for whom a full body weight workout is just a warm up routine, tickets are now on sale for a fitness bootcamp/dance party that should help you keep those New Year resolutions. 

The personal trainers behind Embrace Your Fit (EYF) is teaming up with the Concourse Dance Bar for an event that combines a workout with a 90's style dance party. If you ever felt the need to dance to "Ice, Ice Baby," after a round of squats, well, here you go. 

Just by way of explanation: "EYF, in a nutshell, is a fitness and wellness brand that’s dedicated to helping people define their own definition of “fit” and gain confidence in, and outside of, the gym," explained co-owner Jordyn Hnasko. 

In addition to the workout, tickets get you a complimentary drink at the bar. This is a 21 and over event. 

Embrace Your Fit Dance Party 

Friday, Jan. 11
Starting at 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.| Tickets $12.00
Concourse Dance Bar
1635 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19103

