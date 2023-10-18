'Dancing On My Own' has amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, and Calum credits the Phillies

When the Phillies fell just short of a World Series title last fall, many fans expected their victory anthem to fall by the wayside. But "Dancing On My Own" is the soundtrack to another deep postseason run and its singer couldn't help but express his gratitude for Philadelphia.

English singer Calum Scott received a plaque from Spotify on Wednesday because his remix of "Dancing On My Own" has surpassed 1 billion streams. He made sure to thank the Phillies' players and fans for contributing to the song's success.

"A HUGE thank you has to go to (the Phillies) also for making this song their anthem two years running," Scott wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "It's an honour boys and I'm incredibly grateful to the players, the club and most importantly the fans."

Following each home win during the Phillies' postseason run, "Dancing On My Own" is pumped through the speakers at Citizens Bank Park as fans sing – or scream – along. The song also is played at postgame parties at sports bars and in the Phillies' clubhouse. Google searches for "Dancing On My Own" have spiked after clinching celebrations – like when the team finished off the Braves in the National League Division Series.

Unlike another musician — ahem, Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind — an Arizona Diamondbacks fan who took to X to trash the Phillies and their fans, Scott has continuously shown his support for Philly. He has reposted videos of fans and players singing along to the song, and wished the team luck on several occasions.

When the Phillies clinched their berth in the National League Championship Series on Scott's birthday, he said he felt "honoured." If the Phillies go all the way this year, Scott has pledged to perform for the team.

"Dancing On My Own" was originally released in 2010 by Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, who croons about heartbreak against an electric beat. Six years later, Scott released his slowed-down cover, which he performed as a contestant on "Britain's Got Talent."

Scott later teamed up with Dutch DJ and music producer Tiesto on a dance remix of his cover. That's the version – released in 2016 and included on his 2018 album, "Only Human" – that became the Phillies' anthem and has amassed 1 billion streams.

Kyle Schwarber brought the song with him from his former team, the Red Sox, who had used it to celebrate their victories in 2021. "Dancing On My Own" quickly became a fixture on the "Phils Win" postgame playlist compiled by backup catcher (and "chief vibes officer") Garrett Stubbs.

The fans adopted the victory song last October after the Phillies won their first playoff series in 12 years and the players were shown dancing and singing to the song in the clubhouse.

Thanks to the Phillies' roaring celebrations — as well as the fans' newfound obsession with the song — "Dancing On My Own" began charting again last fall and Scott's Spotify listeners skyrocketed. By the end of 2022, his streams had nearly doubled from 2021. Naturally, he credited Philadelphia.

The Phillies initially bagged the song this season, with Schwarber calling it a "second-place song." But when they got off to a less-than-desirable start, the Phillies decided to brought it back in an attempt to regain their mojo. Given their postseason success, it appears to have been the right call.