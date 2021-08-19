More Culture:

August 19, 2021

Watch Hall & Oates perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The duo from Philadelphia played 'Rich Girl' from a tour stop in Massachusetts

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Late Night
Hall and Oates Jimmy Kimmel Live Asbury Park Press File Photo/Imagn Content Services

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' featured Philadelphia's Daryl Hall & John Oates on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, singing their hit 'Rich Girl' during a recent tour stop in Massachusetts. The performance marked the first time the duo, who met as students at Temple University, were on late-night television in more than five years.

Daryl Hall and John Oates still got it!

More than 50 years after the chart-topping due joined forces in Philadelphia, Hall and Oates were on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday night to sing their hit "Rich Girl."

The performance, filmed during a recent tour stop in Mansfield, Massachusetts, marked the first time in more than five years that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers had appeared on late-night television. Hall brings the energy on the keys and vocals, as expected, while Oates wows the crowd with an extended guitar solo at the song's conclusion.

And then there's the kaleidoscopic image of a $1 bill that rotates on gigantic monitors behind the band.

The only thing missing, really, was an encore. Watch the performance below:

Hall and Oates, who met while students at Temple University, played just one show on a tour they had planned for 2020 before canceling the remaining dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the tour picked back up this year, the duo stopped by Philadelphia to headline HoagieNation 2021 with special guests Kool and the Gang, Squeeze, the Wailers, Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious, the Soul Survivors and Down North.

"We really had a cool show planned. And so because we had invested time and energy into that show, we kind of just put it in mothballs, basically. And now we’re bringing it back up because no one’s really seen it," Oates told the Associated Press.

"I think there’s definitely going to be an energy there that is very unique. No one’s ever experienced a time like this in our modern world," he added. "Quite honestly, this is the longest I have not played live in my entire professional career."

Luck for us, they're back on the stage – and sounding as good as ever.

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Late Night Philadelphia Concerts Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Hall And Oates Rock And Roll Jimmy Kimmel Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

5 ways to achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

TV

Julie Bowen shares story of helping N.J. woman who fainted at Utah park on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Julie Bowen Jimmy Kimmel Live

Prevention

In Philly, COVID-19 booster shots will be given through existing vaccine providers, officials say
COVID-19 boosters Philly

Transportation

SEPTA replaces sitting benches with 'leaners,' upsets some riders
SEPTA Leaner Benches

Family-Friendly

Kids get in for free at Museum of the American Revolution this Labor Day
Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved